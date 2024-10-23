Giants Legend Has Surprising Take on Deonte Banks

Effort, or lack thereof, has put a harsh glare on New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, but he’s received surprising praise from franchise legend Carl Banks.

The former outside linebacker with two Super Bowl rings to his credit spoke up for Banks after Week 7’s disaster-class against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants were beaten 28-3, and the second-year corner freely admitted he decided not to make a tackle against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Carl Banks Not Giving Up on Giants First-Round Investment

Last week wasn’t the first time the team’s first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft had taken heat for an apparent lack of hustle. That was never a problem for Banks, who won Super Bowls in 1986 and 1990 as one of the best linebackers in Giants history.

Big Blue’s first-round pick back in 1984 urged fans to focus less on what Banks did against Hurts in space. Instead, to look at what he did against Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The player who wore No. 58 on some of the toughest defenses of all time, told “everyone that put a (target) on Tae Banks for his bad effort plays.. Grade his effort v Brown. Those bad effort plays are unacceptable.. but I ain’t throwing this kid away. Not a peep re; NT getting blown 3 gaps over that started the chain of events. TEAM SPORT.”

Doubling down on his support of the struggling corner, Banks also posted, “I’m am clear.. the effort on those plays is unacceptable. But what we’re not gonna do is throw this kid away. Those plays were addressed as well as his coverage v Brown who at time couldn’t get off the LOS.”

This is a timely endorsement of a player struggling to make the grade from a credible authority on the Giants.

Deonte Banks Backed for Coverage Skills

Banks being praised for locking down Brown is curious. Not least because the wideout did manage to haul in a 41-yard touchdown catch.

What’s more interesting is the idea Banks’ coverage skills can be separated from his effort as a tackler in any assessment of the player’s performances. There’s compelling arguments on both sides and one involves Banks showing a penchant for staying glued to receivers on the perimeter.

Numbers from Next Gen Stats show the 23-year-old “has shadowed an opposing WR on over 85% of their routes aligned out wide in all seven games this season. No other corner has done so more than four times (A.J. Terrell and Christian Gonzalez, 4 each).”

That’s an impressive statistic, but it’s worth noting Banks hasn’t put the number together by playing over No. 1 receivers every week. Just two weeks ago, he was moved onto Cincinnati Bengals’ No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins, because Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bown felt more comfortable doubling up against All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase.

Banks was selected 24th overall a year ago to be a true shutdown corner, but he’s often struggled to cope with this difficult assignment. An average of 14.3 yards per reception and a 131.5 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus, are not numbers any defense wants from its primary cover man.

Those struggles should make maximum effort in every area the minimum requirement for a starter at a key position.