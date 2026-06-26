Giants Get Rare Positive Malik Nabers Prediction

There’s no shortage of stories about the New York Giants being doomed the longer it takes Malik Nabers to recover from a torn ACL, so a positive prediction about the go-to wide receiver and Big Blue’s 2026 NFL season is a rare thing.

Somebody brave enough to defy the doom narrative about Nabers is NFL.com Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm. He “can’t assure you Nabers is going to be fine. New York’s certainly a better team with a healthy Nabers, no doubt. But I think the G-Men can at least survive if he’s not 100 percent to start the season, even if general manager Joe Schoen still believes Nabers will be available for Week 1.”

What Edholm can confidently predict is “the Giants have reconstructed the roster to be able to run the ball more often and more effectively. I believe that’ll be a big part of their identity. Big enough that they can overcome Nabers not being at his best, if needed.”

The idea the rebuilding Giants will still be competitive without Nabers is a bold take. Particularly when more than one observer believes the team will have a rotten season if another, less-heralded receiver takes the lead.

Edholm’s positive spin will also come undone if a key player he expects to offset Nabers’ absence doesn’t deliver.

Malik Nabers’ Status Won’t Define Season

It’s refreshing for the Giants to be credited for the rest of the roster being strong enough to withstand further uncertainty about Nabers’ status. Being dependant on an exact return date for a player who underwent a second surgery this offseason is an unhealthy reality for a rebuilding team, despite Schoen’s optimistic timeline.

Much better for the Giants to trust the plan put in place by new head coach John Harbaugh. A plan built, in no-small way, around the rushing talents of Cam Skattebo. Edholm cited the second-year running back as a key figure in helping the Giants cope without Nabers.

The logic here is clear since Skattebo’s bruising running style appeals to Harbaugh and his vision for a smash-mouth offense. A ground-and-pound attack featuring Skattebo and others running behind beefy rookie guard Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa, will do more to define the Giants’ season than any member of the receiving corps.

That’s a bold statement when Nabers is already a marquee playmaker, while the return of Odell Beckham Jr. also generates excitement. The Giants can even rely on a favorite of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to make big plays in the passing game.

Getting consistent contributions from veteran wideouts, along with a sooner-than-expected return for Nabers, would help the Giants fix the “guilty” pleasure of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Ultimately though, Dart’s development will be safeguarded by run-heavy gameplans. The problem is those plans also hinge on the health of one player, with Skattebo coming back from his own season-ending ankle injury and needing to prove his production can be better than average.

Fortunately, the Giants have other reasons to be optimistic about their ability to compete. No matter when Nabers is back to 100 percent.

Giants Built for Throwback Turnaround

Any quick revival on Harbaugh’s watch was never going to be built on how well Nabers performed. Instead, former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning head coach Harbaugh will lean on the brute-force brand of football he’s always trusted on both sides of the ball.

That’s why the Giants made Mauigoa the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL draft. It’s also why they signed Harbaugh favorite, 300-pound, four-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard in free agency.

Ricard will lead the way for Skattebo and other backs, including slashing speedster Tyrone Tracy Jr. This trio can create a greater level of efficiency for an offense previously overly reliant on Nabers.

A more efficient offense is the right complement for what should be a smothering defense, thanks to dynamic edge-rushers Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. Their disruptive talents were supplemented when Harbaugh made versatile linebacker Arvell Reese his first draft pick. Reese needs to be developed carefully, but he’s already an intriguing part of new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s schemes.

Being built on ball-control running and overpowering defense is a throwback formula that still works in today’s NFL. Nabers will make a difference once he’s healthy, but not as much as Harbaugh’s timeless way of winning games.