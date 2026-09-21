Giants Had ‘Realistic’ Chance to Land Matthew Stafford

They’ll be trying to chase down and sack Matthew Stafford on Monday Night Football, but the New York Giants had a “realistic” to acquire the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback as recently as 2025.

The Giants “heavily pursued a trade” for the signal-caller before he was named last season’s NFL MVP, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Duggan revealed “The Giants were willing to offer Stafford a two-year contract worth at least $100 million, while the trade package going to the Rams would have been headlined by New York’s 2025 second-round pick (No. 34).”

Things progressed so far “the Giants met with Stafford’s agent at the scouting combine last February to discuss finances as the prospect of landing one of the most prolific passers in NFL history became more realistic. But Stafford ultimately elected to remain in Los Angeles, leaving significant money on the table to sign a two-year, $80 million extension.”

The Giants responded to Stafford’s rejection by pivoting to Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL draft. Big Blue’s decision to trade three picks will look like a masterstroke if Dart can lead the Giants to an upset road win over Stafford’s Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 2.

It’s a tall order, but Stafford’s already keenly aware of the danger posed by Dart. The Giants’ defense can also benefit from any inside information about Stafford from an assistant coach seemingly hired to help get the veteran passer to New York.

Giants Can Exorcise Matthew Stafford Regret

Shedding any regret they still have about not landing Stafford will be easy if the Giants win in Week 2. Their best chance is to get to Stafford early and often.

Stafford will be under duress in California thanks to a swarming Giants’ defense. Big Blue’s cadre of disruptive edge-rushers can cause problems, with Abdul Carter predicted to exploit a fatal weakness in Stafford’s game.

Carter’s priority must be to finish pressures with sacks. The Giants couldn’t do that against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, even though Carter and Co. kept Dak Prescott besieged in the pocket.

Challenging Dart the same way is how the Giants keep this game close enough for Dart to make the difference.

Jaxson Dart Beginning to Prove Worth the Wait

Dart merited praise from Stafford for the way he guided the Giants through their first meaningful game under new head coach John Harbaugh and his staff. The efficiency Dart showed at the controls of a revamped offense also prompted praise from a Hall of Fame quarterback.

There’s a growing feeling Dart can prove the Giants were right to trade for him and wait on his development. That sentiment is stronger thanks to Dart making a key change to do things the right way.

Rising expectations for Dart make it easier for Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen not to regret his alternative ideas at football’s most important position. Those alternatives meant “Aaron Rodgers was their Plan B until they tired of waiting on the mercurial four-time MVP, instead signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston,” according to Duggan.

Stafford easily represents the toughest miss out of this group, but the Dart-led Giants now look equipped to at least compete against the game’s best quarterbacks.