Giants a Perfect Fit for $84 Million Cornerback to Boost Secondary

One of New York Giants GM Joe Schoen’s top priorities this offseason was to build a veteran team capable of at least winning enough games to save his and head coach Brian Daboll’s jobs this fall.

After bolstering the secondary with veteran additions in free agent signings such as cornerback Paulson Adebo, and Jevon Holland‘s arrival at safety, which has been hailed by rival executives as a potential instant impact add, Schoen has the opportunity to add the biggest piece yet.

Schoen and the Giants are an ideal fit for former Green Bay Packers All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, released Monday following an offseason-long contract standoff with the organization as the 28-year-old sought a new long-term extension.

Previously set to play under the final year of an $84 million extension, signed prior to the 2022 campaign, Alexander is now free to sign wherever he wishes. While the Giants’ rebuilt might be a longshot to be on Alexander’s radar, if his lengthy injury history scares some teams off, the Giants could stand to gain from a motivated veteran with tremendous upside, should he be fully healthy.

Alexander, a two-time Second-Team All-Pro, intercepted two passes last season, returning one for a touchdown, while posting 16 total tackles in just seven games last season.

Injuries have been a major concern for Alexander, who’s battled through neck, groin, shoulder, and ankle ailments which limited him to appearing in just 14 games, combined, the past two seasons.

However, if Alexander is healthy, he could immediately elevate the Giants’ secondary.

Why Jaire Alexander Makes Sense for The Giants

Signing Adebo and Holland was an admission and recognition that the Giants’ secondary was inadequate last season and was in desperate need for an infusion of veteran leadership, particularly after allowing safety Xavier McKinney to walk via free agency.

While the Giants are optimistic that Dru Phillips and Cor’Dale Flott will make strides in 2025, signing Alexander would add a known commodity alongside Adebo and potentially even an upgrade over Deonte Banks.

In a secondary that houses elite receiver duos such as Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Washington’s Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, as well as the newly-minted pairing of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, signing Alexander would be a shot across the bow in a divisional arms race that the Giants have fallen behind in in recent years.

If Schoen is intent on building a veteran roster of reliable playmakers, Alexander is the type of player who can boost a defense that may be asked to shoulder an outsized portion of the load while the offense finds its stride this season.

Signing Jaire Alexander May Ease Some of Ownership’s Pressure

Compounding things for the Giants’ defense this season, is a view from owner John Mara that the defense didn’t come close to living up to expectations in 2024.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen says he’s shrugged off any edict to turn things around, and has his own motivations entering the 2025 campaign.

“I wouldn’t say pressure,” Bowen told reporters on June 5. “I’m driven by the guys. My job is to get these guys ready to go out there to execute at the highest level, to maximize their potential, and to perform and ultimately win.

“So I’m driven by that. Come to work every day for them, doing everything I can to make them improve, to help them improve, to help our team improve.”

Still, this is a Giants defense that finished 10th against the pass, allowing 227.5 yards per game, but could be even better this fall if Alexander is part of the secondary, especially given that despite limited playing time, he held opposing quarterbacks to a meager 79.9 passer rating when targeting him last season.

For a regime fighting for its future, landing a healthy Alexander wouldn’t just strengthen the secondary, it could help Schoen and Daboll finally build the kind of defense ownership expects, and the NFC East demands.