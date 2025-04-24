Giants Receive Clear Message From Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Before NFL Draft

With less than 24 hours to go before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was asked if he would “welcome playing in New York” as a member of the Giants.

His response? A massive grin followed by the four words: “No doubt about it.”

A big smile from Jalen Milroe when asked if he'd welcome playing in New York: "No doubt about it" pic.twitter.com/efBA0gsYRt — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 23, 2025

SNY Giants shared a video of the exchange on April 23, which occurred live from Green Bay.

“Yeah, honestly, it’s been fun to build a relationship with them,” Milroe said, speaking about his interactions with the Giants organization. “This is a team that I spent a lot of time with, communicated with, and learned their system. Being able to see their plays, seeing how they run it, it’s been great.”

Milroe also noted that he and Giants head coach Brian Daboll have bonded over their shared experiences with members of the Alabama coaching staff.

The rare physical talent has a ceiling that has been compared to former Daboll disciples like Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, but his floor is much lower than the typical premium QB prospect. Will NYG be the team that takes a chance on Milroe’s upside?

Latest Giants NFL Draft Buzz Includes Jalen Milroe

Big Blue is expected to be picking in the range that Milroe has been projected — late first round or early second. There’s a chance they could get him at No. 34 overall, but at the very least, the thought is that the dynamic dual threat will fall within reach via trade.

During their final NFL draft buzz article on April 23, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano discussed the Giants’ plans.

“While I can’t rule it out entirely, most of the people I talk to still don’t expect the Giants to take a quarterback with the third pick,” Graziano reported. “The more likely outcome is that they take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter… and then try to use their second-round selection to solve their long-term QB problem.”

“That could mean sitting tight and using the 34th pick on someone such as Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, or even trading up into the first round to pick one Thursday night,” the insider continued.

“Much of the chatter I’ve heard in the past couple of days indicates a growing impression that Giants coach Brian Daboll prefers Dart over [Shedeur] Sanders and the rest of the non-[Cam] Ward passers on the board,” Graziano noted. “I doubt they would take him at No. 3, but if they were to trade out of that spot, it’s possible they could pick him later in the round.”

Finally, he reminded that “it’s also worth noting that Giants GM Joe Schoen, not Daboll, is in charge of making the pick. Daboll’s opinion is certainly significant in Schoen’s final evaluation, but if the organization as a whole settles on Sanders or someone else, don’t be surprised.”

Jalen Milroe Explains Why He’s Attending the NFL Draft

Although Milroe could hear his name called on night one, most believe he’s more likely to find his way to day two. Why then, would the Alabama playmaker attend the draft?

“My biggest thing is it’s not about being drafted in the first round. It’s about hearing my name called,” Milroe told SiriusXM NFL radio (via NorthJersey.com Giants reporter Art Stapleton).

“That’s my biggest thing that I’m looking forward to is to hear my name called and know where home’s gonna be at initially,” the QB prospect explained. “It’s a dream come true to be a part of the draft. If I go first round or second round, I’ll still be able to experience walking the stage and being here.”

Say what you want about Milroe, but you have to appreciate his mentality heading into draft weekend.