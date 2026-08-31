Odell Beckham Jr. Revealed ‘Fitting’ Reason for Giants Comeback

He’s back for real with the New York Giants, but veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. began targeting his return for a “fitting” reason once he saw the schedules for the 2026 NFL season.

Beckham revealed to author Gary Myers it “did not go unnoticed” this year’s Giants will open their campaign against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Myers pointed out “The legend of Odell Beckham was born on Sunday night Nov. 23, 2014 at MetLife when he made the incredible one-handed catch against the Cowboys. So it’s fitting his first game in his second act with @Giants will also be on SNF at home against Dallas.”

OBJ is now sure to get this chance to replicate the famous grab he made against the Cowboys as a rookie. The Giants ensured a possible re-enactment when they officially declared Beckham had made the 53-man roster on Sunday, August 30.

Head coach John Harbaugh gave the green light to Beckham sticking around, following the Giants’ preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday.

Beckham told NFL Insider Josina Anderson he “found out when I was walking off the field. Coach said congratulations and he said that I worked hard. I told him I will give him everything I got. He said ‘let’s go do it.’ After that, I went to the locker room and I just dapped up my teammates. Jameis (Winston) definitely gave love and so did Jaxson (Dart). Everybody gave me love. Now I just got to go get it. I have one more gear to go; one more gear in me. I came to New York to give my all, and that’s what they’re going to get out of me. To the city, to the fans, I love you.”

Dominating the Cowboys again isn’t the only piece of Giants history Beckham can repeat. Particularly after another wide receiver wasn’t so lucky on cutdown day.

Odell Beckham Jr. Set to Repeat More History

The Giants opting to cut 2023 third-round pick Jaylin Hyatt has created more symmetry for Beckham and his comeback. It means “No. 13 is free,” according to SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes, and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes “it’s only natural for” Beckham to don the number once again.

Jalin Hyatt is being released. It's only natural for Odell Beckham Jr. to be No. 13. https://t.co/vi4Fe2KPeP — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 30, 2026

Getting his old number back would only add to the feel-good factor surrounding Beckham and the Giants. Earning his comeback is an inspiring story because Beckham is far from the player who was once arguably the most exciting wideout in the NFL.

Beckham earned that status making highlight reel-worthy plays like his iconic catch against the Cowboys. A play that helped him be named Offensive Rookie of the Year, but has since remained the defining moment of his lengthy career.

The 33-year-old probably won’t add a moment to top this during his follow-up act with the Giants, but Beckham will still have value in a suspect receiver room.

Giants Still Face Questions About Wide Receivers

Most of the questions about the Giants’ receivers involve the injury status of Malik Nabers. He’s the team’s alpha playmaker in the passing game, but Nabers has already undergone multiple knee surgeries in his recovery from the torn ACL that ended his second season prematurely.

Head coach John Harbaugh is reasonably confident Nabers will partner Beckham against the Cowboys, but it’s far from certain. What is certain is slot receiver Calvin Austin III will miss the season after tearing his ACL at practice on Tuesday, August 25.

The cold reality was Austin’s injury increased the need for the Giants to keep Beckham. He’s now the headline name in a shaky rotation also featuring still somehow surviving veteran deep threat Darius Slayton. As well as 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Malachi Fields and one of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s favorites.

It’s not the most inspiring group, but Beckham’s participation generates interest. Excitement will reach a fever pitch if he reproduces some of the old magic against the Cowboys.