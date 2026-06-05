Giants’ Top Pass-Catching ‘Threat’ Without Malik Nabers Emerging at OTAs

The New York Giants navigated OTAs without a few of their top offensive playmakers this spring, including star wide receiver Malik Nabers, but the latest camp news revealed a new “No. 1” pass-catcher is emerging in his place.

Once healthy, Nabers will be the top option for quarterback Jaxson Dart. Having said that, new tight end Isaiah Likely has stood out as a real positive throughout OTAs.

“Isaiah Likely is the No. 1 pass-catching threat while Malik Nabers is out,” NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton declared on June 3.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan also agreed that Likely “could be Giants’ leading receiver this year” after relaying that the newcomer “caught a lot of balls” this spring.

It should be noted that starting running back Cam Skattebo, veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, and second-string tight end Theo Johnson have all missed OTAs. Like Nabers, Skattebo and Slayton are recovering from injuries, while the reason for Johnson’s absence is unknown.

Either way, Likely has stepped up without some of the Giants’ key pieces on the field, and that’s an early win for head coach John Harbaugh.

Given the Baltimore Ravens connection, Likely was one of Harbaugh’s priority targets in free agency. The 26-year-old was often overshadowed by veteran Mark Andrews in Baltimore, but many believe he could break out as the Big Blue starter.

Clearly, Harbaugh is one of those believers.

New York Giants’ Wide Receiver Competition Described as ‘Jumbled Mess’ at OTAs

Although Likely has been an early success, the overall wide receiver room was described as a “jumbled mess” without Nabers, according to Raanan.

“Lots of bodies, mass competition,” the NYG beat reporter added, and that’s been the theme of the offseason.

With Nabers and Slayton out, not to mention injuries both major and minor to depth players like Jalin Hyatt, Gunner Olszewski, and Beaux Collins, the Giants have brought in several veterans at the position.

Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin were the main early additions in free agency, along with rookie Malachi Fields in the draft. Then Big Blue signed Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios after the calendar switched to June.

Don’t forget, the front office also re-signed Ryan Miller and Isaiah Hodgins earlier this offseason.

Add in a few holdovers like Xavier Gipson, Dalen Cambre, and the aforementioned Collins, and you have a chaotic mess of options. The hope is that at least one or two of these options separate themselves from the rest before Nabers and Slayton return.

Austin was highlighted as a player forming an early “connection” with Dart at OTAs, and Smith-Schuster and Berrios have immediately impressed Stapleton since signing.

“I thought JuJu Smith-Schuster [and] Braxton Berrios added something on offense,” Stapleton reported on June 3. “Berrios has got some juice after missing last season.”

Latest Malik Nabers Injury News Before Giants Minicamp

Giants‘ mandatory minicamp is next week, but Nabers won’t be participating. As of June 5, the star’s updated return date appears to be right around Week 1, although there’s a chance Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen play it safe and start Nabers on the four-week PUP list.

“He’s far away from being ready for football, but on the flipside, you have three-plus months right now to get ready,” Raanan said on his “Breaking Blue” podcast.

“That’s a decent amount of time to hope your knee gets better,” he continued. “At the same time, it hasn’t been a great – you know, clean rehab. So that has to have you a bit concerned when it comes to Malik Nabers.”

“From what I’ve heard, and the people that I’ve talked to, right now, barring another setback… his timeline is around that Week 1 area,” Raanan eventually concluded. “So yeah, maybe he’s not ready for Week 1, but I think, realistically… he’ll be back early in the year. Similar to what happened with [left tackle] Andrew Thomas last year.”