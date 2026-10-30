Giants’ Starter Speaks Out About Brian Daboll and John Harbaugh

Why are the New York Giants winning and playing harder since John Harbaugh replaced Brian Daboll as head coach? The answer’s simple, according to one starter who named the biggest difference between both men.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was asked by “Up & Adams” host Kay Adams who was tougher, Harbaugh or Daboll? Eluemunor didn’t hesitate when he answered, “Harbs.”

Eluemunor explained to Adams why the Giants want to play for Harbaugh, “a hundred percent,” despite “the training camp we just got done with, it was the hardest training camp of my career. I mean I think we had like four or five off days in like 30 days or something, but you’re just out there grinding. The thing is you’re having fun doing it because everyone just wants to play ball. You’re having fun playing ball again. It feels like the type of ball you grew up playing where it’s just fun. You’re going out there not worrying about everything because you know you’ve covered every single thing. You’re well prepared. You’re focused. You’re confident.”

The sea change in atmosphere and approach since Harbaugh took over is an indictment of Daboll. So is Eluemunor’s revelation about the Giants being more prepared for what they’ll face in games.

Eluemunor is enjoying the fun vibes by producing the best football of his career. Performances he believes put him atop the NFL at his position.

This level of improvement is also obvious from other members of the roster. Their revivals endorse the tougher approach Harbaugh has taken to salvaging many of Daboll’s former players.

John Harbaugh’s Tough Love Is Working for Key Players

Eluemunor isn’t the only Giants player taking his career to new heights. Former first-round pick and draft flop Deonte Banks is finally playing like a shutdown cornerback.

Banks has credited Harbaugh and his staff for letting him play to his strengths. This is an example of the softer side of Harbaugh’s approach, but he’s also shown a willingness to get tough with underachievers.

He did it when he benched running back Cam Skattebo after a costly fumble against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. Skattebo was allowed off the bench and responded the right way during Week 7’s impressive road win over the Houston Texans.

The victory was masterminded by Harbaugh and his staff. Their strategies underscored the other vital difference between the former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl winner and Daboll.

Giants Shedding Key Weaknesses from Brian Daboll Era

Daboll was accused of “running a program that rarely demonstrates accountability,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. This problem was obvious when a player like Banks owned up to a lack of effort so often, a high-profile now-former teammate wanted to dole out punishment.

Harbaugh’s taking players to task over consistent lapses. He’s also ensuring the Giants are more confident to deliver what’s expected because they trust the gameplans.

His coaches have overseen shifts on both sides of the ball. The offense is functioning as a run-heavy unit again, despite having a third quarterback at the controls, ex-Minnesota Vikings draft bust J.J. McCarthy.

The way McCarthy shredded the Texans during a near-perfect start showed how well he was prepared by Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Harbaugh also backed his play-caller on the other side of the ball making an important, but controversial statement.

Defensive coordinator called out “traitors” in his unit after the defeat to the Saints. The tough message found favor with a key leader like edge-rusher Abdul Carter.

His comments, like the words of Eluemunor, prove the Giants are fully embracing Harbaugh as the anti-Daboll.