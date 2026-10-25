Giants’ HC Gives Verdict on Not ‘Perfect’ J.J. McCarthy vs. Texans

John Harbaugh knows J.J. McCarthy was far from perfect in his first start for the New York Giants, but the young quarterback got one crucial thing right to impress his head coach during the 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans in Week 7.

McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards at Reliant Stadium on Sunday, October 25, in his first outing since replacing veteran Jameis Winston. The numbers were good, but McCarthy’s stats weren’t what impressed Harbaugh the most.

Instead, the 64-year-old told reporters, “There was no procedural penalties. We had no issues with the clock running down, we had no formation issues, (and) all the checks were made really well. I thought he did a great job, and he’s not a guy that’s never played before. You know, he’s young, but he’s played and he showed it. He made throws, I’m sure he didn’t play perfect, but he played a heck of a football game and he deserves a lot of credit,” per SNY Giants.

Harbaugh’s right to talk up how well McCarthy ran the operation on the road against a talented defense. The former Minnesota Vikings’ draft flop made clutch throws that showed the improvement a former teammate wants to see.

McCarthy also used another facet of his game to endorse Harbaugh’s contentious decision to start him ahead of Winston.

J.J. McCarthy Dropped Near-Perfect First Audition as Starter

McCarthy’s accuracy and decision-making were close to flawless whenever he put the ball in the air this week. He shared the targets around while making some exceptional touch throws.

One of his more notably stylish deliveries was this “layered” pass to impressive rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields.

This was one of many big plays through the air for the Giants, but McCarthy was brought into the lineup to help restore the engine of Harbaugh’s offense. Fortunately, the new QB1 helped the Giants rediscover their identity in Houston.

Giants Rediscovered Identity on Offense

Harbaugh’s wants a ground-and-pound offense able to beat up defenses on the ground. The approach requires a mobile quarterback who can occupy the attention of at least one run defender.

McCarthy only ran once for a single yard, but the Texans were well aware of his rushing threat. Particularly when running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored the Giants’ first touchdown.

Tracy plunged into the end zone largely because Texans’ edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney hesitated, thinking McCarthy might tuck the ball and run.

This is just how this offense is supposed to work. A dual-threat quarterback keeps defenses guessing, opening up rushing lanes for running backs to exploit.

It’s no coincidence the Giants got three touchdowns from three different backs with McCarthy in the lineup. This is what Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy planned with starter Jaxson Dart at the controls, but his season-ending knee surgery has presented McCarthy with the chance to earn an unlikely career revival.

He went from the 10th player selected in the 2024 NFL draft to a third-stringer with the Vikings, but McCarthy has one intangible in his favor. The 23-year-old former national champion at Michigan knows how to win games.

McCarthy’s won his last five starts, per StatMuse, and his latest victory helped the Giants reset to the type of efficient, rugged and gutsy team Harbaugh wants.