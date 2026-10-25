Abdul Carter Makes Promise to Giants ‘Traitors’

Abdul Carter heard New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson call out “traitors” who aren’t running to the ball, and the star edge-rusher has made a promise to the unit about his own effort and response to the coaches.

Carter told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “I feel like that’s the ultimate form of like, out of all the things you can get called out for on the field, that should be the last thing. When [Wilson] does that, first you gotta look at yourself, which is what I did. And I gotta hold a standard for the defense. I gotta step. I gotta lead. I gotta make sure it’s not one or two plays on the film where I’m not going to the ball speed. So that’s one of those things where we all gotta look ourselves in the mirror and make sure stuff like that never happens.”

Those are strong words from one of the few star players on the Giants’ defense. Carter’s in a leadership-type role after multiple injuries along the front seven.

The most notable of those injuries involved the Giants losing Carter’s fellow edge-rusher, three-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, to a devastating knee injury. Inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds subsequently suffered a season-ending shoulder problem during the 34-27 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

Edmunds fell in the same game that prompted Wilson’s scorched-earth takedown of his own defense. The DC put it bluntly when he called those not making enough “effort” to tackle “traitors,” per Leonard.

Carter’s quickly spoken up with a promise to fix the issue. Other Giants’ defenders must do the same. Including those named and shamed by an all-time, franchise record-holder.

Giants’ Culprits Named and Shamed

Leonard was happy to name Edmunds among the “culprits” for the perceived lack of hustle against the Saints. Edmunds, a two-time Pro Bowler, wasn’t the only one apparently missing in action when the Saints ran riot at MetLife Stadium.

Many of the guilty parties were involved in this 31-yard scoring catch and run by Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara. The play’s become a symbol for the absence of application and intensity that has Wilson so annoyed.

As Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post pointed out, “Slow-to-react Dru Phillips was twisted around and on the ground as Kamara cut into the end zone.”

Slot cornerback Phillips admitted Wilson “definitely pointed it out, as you should in the moment. It’s an embarrassing moment when you are not running to the ball in this game. Can’t do that. He calls you out.”

Veteran safety Jason Pinnock revealed, Wilson and his players “spoke about the Kamara play and I never felt targeted in any way. I felt like how I felt watching it myself: I have to get him down, and he believes in me to do it.”

Pinnock couldn’t bring Kamara down, and the All-Pro running back is a special talent. One the Giants would surely welcome in trade.

Yet, Wilson doesn’t care about how good the opposition are when his defense is trying to tackle. He wants maximum application at all times, a sentiment shared by one of the Giants’ all-time greats.

Giants’ Franchise Leader Backs Dennard Wilson

Franchise leading rusher Tiki Barber firmly backed Wilson taking his criticism of senior Giants’ players public. Barber spoke on WFAN Sports Radio and did his own calling out of defenders less than eager to tackle.

He noted, “it was Greg Newsome and Dru Phillips, just a 17-yard run and they were just kind of lazily getting over. The second was a big one was a big one because (it’s) Shelby Harris, and he’s a D-tackle, so it’s hard to fault him, he’s 15 yards downfield, and Tremaine Edmunds. The third one was in the third quarter now, after halftime, it was Tremaine Edmunds. The touchdown that we were alluding to, where he missed a tackle on the sideline, it was Jihad Ward, who’s no longer on the team. That’s the touchdown to Alvin Kamara. And then the last one was late in the third quarter, it was Tremaine Edmunds again.”

Edmunds’ subsequent long-term injury diagnosis puts his failings against the Saints into a different light. Barber acknowledged Edmunds is “a great player,” but the franchise great thinks “it’s interesting” Wilson is “calling out a longtime veteran.”

Barber revealed, “I appreciate a coach calling you out because it makes you aware of it now.”

What Barber’s pointing to is a greater emphasis on accountability under head coach John Harbaugh. The trend was reinforced by the decision to dump Ward, despite his experience playing for both Wilson and Harbaugh.

Wilson is putting that emphasis into practice as one of Harbaugh’s key lieutenants. The tougher approach has already helped one member of Wilson’s defense revive his career. A former draft bust who’s now a useful starter.

Carter’s following a similar path by embracing what Wilson is preaching.

Abdul Carter Showing the Right Application

Carter needed to improve after a rookie year marred by missed meetings and trips to the bench. Fortunately, the second-year pro has reapplied himself the right way since Harbaugh took over.

That renewed sense of professionalism and effort is showing in Carter’s performances. He’s tallied two sacks and nine pressures through six games, per Pro Football Reference, but stats only reveal part of the story.

Carter is the most disruptive member of a pass rush Wilson is reshuffling on the fly after Burns’ injury. The play-caller is getting comfortable relying on Carter to deliver in clutch situations.

Wilson will also welcome Carter speaking up and responding to the “traitors” line in a mature and determined way. The third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft has set the example for the rest of the Giants’ defense to follow.