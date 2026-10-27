Giants’ Hidden Gem Declares Himself NFL’s ‘Best’

All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas is meant to be the dominant force along the New York Giants’ offensive line, but a hidden gem up front is playing at a higher level. High enough for this overlooked starter to declare himself the “best” in the NFL at his position.

That was the confident claim from veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor after Week 7. The 31-year-old earned the right to some bravado after shutting out one of the league’s best pass-rushers during the Giants’ 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans.

Eluemunor blanked prolific edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. at Reliant Stadium. It was a rarity for Anderson, but Eluemunor proclaimed to reporters, including Dan Duggan of The Athletic, “If you didn’t hear (51’s) name today, then I did a pretty good job. I feel like I’m not too shy about saying I’m the best right tackle in the NFL, so people can go watch the tape and take from that what they will.”

That’s a bold statement, but Eluemunor backed up his words by dominating Anderson. Keeping him quiet meant Eluemunor did his part to allow quarterback J.J. McCarthy to thrive during a near-perfect first start for the Giants.

Eleumunor also helped the Giants re-establish a more smash-mouth identity on offense. A change the former Las Vegas Raiders’ linemen emphatically called out on social media after the game on Sunday, October 25.

The Giants will welcome Eluemunor’s input when he’s playing the best football of his career and setting an example to the high-profile youngster lining up next to him.

Jermaine Eluemunor Playing Like the NFL’s “Best”

Eluemunor should have faced a matchup nightmare in Houston. Anderson’s coming off back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks and entered the game against the Giants with 7.5 quarterback takedowns to his credit already in the 2026 campaign.

The numbers favored Anderson, but he ran into a lineman playing at an elite level. Eluemunor put the clampers on Anderson, the way he has against a host of gifted pass-rushers this season.

No. 72 has allowed just one sack, one QB hit and five pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Those numbers form a pleasing contrast to more celebrated starter Thomas, who’s surrendered two sacks, three hits and 14 pressures.

Eluemunor entered the game against the Texans boasting the “Highest pass block win rate among OT this season (min 150 pass snaps)” at 96.7 percent, per PFF.

What’s more impressive is how often Eluemunor’s winning his matchups without help. Numbers posted by PFF on October 6 showed “No OT has been left on an island more than Jermaine Eluemunor this season (71.4%).”

Eluemunor’s meriting the faith the Giants showed when they retained him during free agency this offseason. The decision to pay Eluemunor was heavily influenced by starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

He’s out for the season, but Eluemunor’s still keeping Dart’s replacements clean. He’s also becoming a linchpin in the run-heavy schemes preferred by head coach John Harbaugh.

Eluemunor shares that preference based on how he described the victory over the Texans as “What a way to win! Running the damn ball‼️”

The Giants amassed 188 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, with many of their best runs starting behind Eluemunor. He’s joining players like brute-force running back Cam Skattebo, who warned the league about how he’ll continue playing the game, to make the Giants’ offense physical and punishing.

Eluemunor’s also helping another rugged tone-setter up front find his feet in the pros.

Giants Getting League-Best Improvement from Key Rookie

Slotting 2026 NFL draft first-round pick Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa in at right guard also showed the confidence the Giants have in Eluemunor. Harbaugh and his staff are converting 10th-overall pick Mauigoa from tackle, and they’ve needed Eluemunor’s voice of experience to help with the transition.

He’s provided the rookie with invaluable insight into the challenges of playing along the interior. Mauigoa’s obviously taking those lessons on board because he’s growing in confidence next to Eluemunor.

That confidence showed when PFF credited Mauigoa with the Highest pass block win rate among rookie OL in Week 7. His 100 percent win rate proved the Giants were right to take the risk of making Mauigoa a top-10 pick.

It also showed the value of Eluemunor being able to win his matchups without help. He’s making everybody up front better and powering the engine of Harbaugh’s throwback offense.