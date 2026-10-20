Giants Trade Pitch Replaces Cam Skattebo With $62 Million All-Pro Running Back

The New York Giants ended their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints with plenty of controversy.

Aside from uncertainty at the quarterback position, the team came out with more questions than answers at the running back position.

Najee Harris got the start on Sunday, but expressed frustration after receiving only four carries in the game. Days later, the veteran running back was released by the Giants. Meanwhile, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary also received carries but failed to make much of an impact. The team’s previous starter, Cam Skattebo, was not benched, according to head coach John Harbaugh, but did not register a carry and played only six snaps after struggling for a majority of the season.

Now, one analyst has floated the idea of pursuing Indianapolis Colts three-time Pro Bowl running back and All-Pro selection Jonathan Taylor.

New York Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor in Blockbuster Trade

Amid the New York Giants’ running back struggles, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick named Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one player the team could target.

Kadlick wrote: “If the Giants do want to go big-game hunting, then Taylor is the obvious choice. The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard this week after a 2–4 start, and could be looking to move off some of their stars to recoup draft capital.

Taylor, 27, has consistently been one of the best running backs in football since being drafted in 2020. He’s been elected to three Pro Bowls, led the NFL in rushing in ’21 and, despite missing a handful of games over three seasons, has logged back-to-back 1,400-plus-yard campaigns and in ’25, led the league in both carries (323) and rushing touchdowns (18).

This would be a major swing for the Giants, as they’d also be taking on the two-year, $44 million contract extension Taylor signed this offseason. That said, if they’re truly looking to revamp their backfield, this may be the risk to take.”

Taylor has totaled over 1,000 rushing yards in four seasons. He is coming off the second-best season of his career as he totaled 1,963 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns. Taylor has totaled over $62 million in career earnings, and is under contract for two more seasons.

Opinion on Possible Trade

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote of the possible cost: “The closest comparison for a deal to acquire Taylor would be the one back in 2021 when the San Francisco 49ers acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a second-round pick plus an additional Day 3 selection.

The Giants currently have six projected picks in next year’s draft, so if they were to swing this kind of trade, they’d almost certainly have to split the assets between 2027 and 2028.

Then there is the question of whether the Giants are better off waiting to see what transpires in the 2027 draft.”

Regarding whether New York should pursue the trade, Traina added:: “As much as a balanced offense matters, if the Giants need to make a trade, it should be for a defensive lineman to help stop the run.”