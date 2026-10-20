Giants Part Ways With 1,000-Yard RB After Loss to Saints

The New York Giants didn’t take kindly to veteran running back Najee Harris‘ complaints about playing time — one day after he voiced his concerns about how the running backs rotation was being handled, he no longer had a job.

“Source: The Giants are releasing RB Najee Harris, another RB shakeup,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning.

“A crowded Giants backfield gets thinned out,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account.

Harris took over as the starter for Giants running back Cam Skattebo in a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday but had just 4 carries for 2 yards.

Skattebo did not log a single carry.

“Of course not,” Harris said when asked if he could find his rhythm splitting carries with Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy. “I don’t think anybody can. This is not anything against the coaching staff. This is just that running backs, like a quarterback, get in a rhythm. It’s hard to get into a rhythm with one or two runs. The first couple runs you’ll be like: OK, how are they playing me? And then the next ones will be like: This is how you attack it. But if you’re getting a play here and you get taken out for a series, there’s nothing you can do. That’s why I’m saying I don’t know. I’ve never been through this before.”

Harris Reeled Off 4 Consecutive 1,000-Yard Seasons

Harris, a 2021 1st-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushed for at least 1,000 yards in his first four seasons. He signed a 1-year, $1.215 million contract with the Giants on August 18.

He played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 on a 1-year, $5.25 million contract but appeared in only 3 games before tearing his Achilles tendon.

Giants RB News Broke Shortly Before Kickoff

News that Skattebo was benched for Harris broke shortly before kickoff on Sunday.

“Expectation is there will be a change to the Giants RB rotation, per sources,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Najee Harris is likely to have a larger role with Cam Skattebo downgraded but still part of the mix after the fumbles. All 4 RBs (Harris, Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary) should be active.”

“Cam Skattebo’s 4 fumbles this season are a problem,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “He’s not been nearly as good as last season. Najee Harris isn’t a great answer for a stagnant running game, but today is an ideal matchup for this offense to look much better vs. a brutal Saints run defense.”

After the loss, Harbaugh bristled at questions about Skattebo’s usage — and even refused to admit he’d been benched.

“We didn’t bench Cam Skattebo,” Harbaugh said. “That wasn’t by design … they were all pretty equal in the first half (with snaps). It wasn’t intentional that he didn’t carry the ball. You’re not thinking about what running back is in the game or how many carries they’re getting … we’re going to give them all equal shots. See who got a hot hand … you’re balancing it between four guys. Do the math.”