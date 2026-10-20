Giants’ John Harbaugh Sends Subtle Shot at Joe Schoen With Saquon Barkley Jab

The New York Giants have a bit of a running back controversy on their hands. None have lived up to the expectations of head coach John Harbaugh, and it’s left a void at RB1 for Big Blue.

Cam Skattebo came into the season as the penciled-in starter, but some inefficient performances and a costly fumble in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders saw him totally removed from the rotation in Week 6.

Instead, the Giants went with a rotation of Najee Harris, Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy against the New Orleans Saints, but both Harris and Tracy were vocal in their displeasure about not getting enough snaps to build a rhythm in the run game.

As you can imagine, Harbaugh had his own response to the disgruntled running backs, and he may have taken an inadvertent shot at general manager Joe Schoen.

John Harbaugh Takes Inadvertent Shot at Joe Schoen

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Harbaugh was asked about Harris’ comments, and the New York Giants head coach essentially fired back with his own shot at the running back, and Schoen.

“I do understand it, respect it. Also understand that that’s earned. I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance, a Derrick Henry circumstance or the Saquon Barkley circumstance… that would be great,” Harbaugh said, via The Trentonian’s Greg Johnson.

Unfortunately coach, the Giants used to have a superstar running back in their ranks. Until their general manager decided to let him walk in free agency for absolutely nothing.

Schoen, who magically still has his job, opted to hand a long-term contract to Daniel Jones rather than his superstar running back during the 2023 offseason. The rest, as they say is history.

It’s not nothing that Harbaugh happened to mention Saquon Barkley’s name. That’s a player that he would love to be leading his backfield right now.

“Our run game hasn’t earned that yet. None of those guys have. My advice would be, to any player… ‘Do the most you can with the opportunities you get. Make the most of those opportunities and you’re sure to get more opportunities. Do something.'”

John Harbaugh Wants Someone to Earn It

Harbaugh didn’t stop there, though. He continued his tirade about the current rotation of New York Giants running backs, and stressed that he is waiting for one of Skattebo, Harris, Singletary or Tracy to get their game going.

“I get it that you want to get out there and you want to get in a rhythm, but that rhythm is earned, too, and it just hasn’t happened yet. Definitely want it happen. A couple weeks ago we kind of went that direction, and the running game was no different than it was this last game,” continued Harbaugh.

“My advice is, ‘Go out there and take the job when you get the ball. Take the job.’ That would be true, I think good advice, for all of us at all times in every circumstance, and I know he understands that.”

After a combined 34 yards on 14 carries between the three veteran running backs this past Sunday, it’s safe to say Harbaugh is doing his best to light a fire under them.