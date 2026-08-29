Giants’ HC Responds to Odell Beckham Jr. Roster Rumor

John Harbaugh directly addressed speculation involving the fate of Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback attempt with the New York Giants, after a rumor about the veteran wide receiver’s roster status gained traction during the team’s 23-6 win over the New York Jets in preseason on Friday, August 28.

Beckham was productive during the game, snagging three catches for 53 yards from six targets. Yet, the focus wasn’t on his numbers, but on whether this would be OBJ’s final outing at MetLife Stadium, with roster cuts looming.

CBS Sports’ announcer Ian Eagle appeared to spill the beans when he revealed, “that #Giants people indicated to him Odell Beckham Jr. is likely to make the roster,” per the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

Harbaugh was asked to provide any confirmation after the game. He answered, “Yes. I mean, I think he has done enough to make an NFL roster, for sure.”

This kind of cryptic response was inevitable from a coach with some tough decisions to make before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. What’s less cryptic is how Beckham’s done more in recent days to strengthen the case for prolonging his second tour with the Giants.

The 33-year-old shared his own thoughts on where he sees his status ahead of cutdown day.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Comeback Bid Is Still Strong

Beckham admitted Harbaugh’s statement “is great to hear. It’s in God’s hands. Just simply focusing on having the opportunity, it means a lot to me. I tried, I gave my best. It feels great to be back in this stadium. There’s just so many good times, hard times, things that made me a man. I’m pleased with what I did, but always looking for more,” per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

This is a mature response from a player who has handled the attention generated by his comeback attempt smartly. Beckham knows he’s close to the end of his career, but he’s simply enjoyed the opportunity to compete and show what he can still do on the field.

His progress hasn’t always been steady this offseason, but recent noises from the Giants about Beckham’s future have been increasingly positive. The cold nature of life in the NFL means some of that positivity likely stems from the Giants losing Calvin Austin III to a season-ending torn ACL at practice on Tuesday.

The cruel irony won’t be lost on Beckham, who’s torn his left ACL twice. He’s made the most of his extra reps to remind Harbaugh of his value.

Beckham showed he can still find space vertically, when he got open for this 23-yard grab against the Jets.

Plays like this one prove there’s a role for Beckham within a suspect receiving corps. Yet, not everybody’s convinced the franchise’s cult hero has done enough.

John Harbaugh, Giants Right to Keep Options Open at Wide Receiver

Harbaugh’s carefully chosen and cagey response to questions about Beckham’s future keeps all options on the table for the Giants. The coach’s deliberate distinction between OBJ making “an NFL roster,” rather than Giants specifically, may also reflect what the veteran wideout hasn’t got right this preseason.

Beckham produced against the Jets, but the numbers masked some issues. That’s according to SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes, who pointed out Beckham’s “had chance for stellar night, but it hasn’t all been pretty. Slipped, leading to INT. The two catches he does have were bobbled. Doesn’t look at moment like he’s seeing it super clean. Still time. He’s going back out there. He’s getting open, as he has been all camp — he just needs to finish.”

Hughes’ take is a tough one, but it’s not unreasonable to say Beckham’s efforts this offseason have lacked some sizzle. He’s been missing splash plays, like when he couldn’t reel in a deep throw from backup quarterback Jameis Winston on Friday night.

Erratic output from Beckham only compounds the problems the Giants are having finding a competent second receiver. It’s bad enough when the injury status of go-to target Malik Nabers remains shrouded in mystery.

Harbaugh attempted to clarify the state of play with Nabers, calling the wideout “fine physically,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, but the Giants still need a running mate for their No. 1.

Beckham remains a stretch to fill that role, but he probably belongs on a depth chart home to veterans Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney, along with rookie Malachi Fields. It’s easy to believe Beckham has done enough to join this group ahead of a fellow journeyman like Braxton Berrios.