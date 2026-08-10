Giants Release Former Bill Belichick Find: Report

The New York Giants have entered the next phase of training camp without a former sixth-round NFL draft pick once unearthed by six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick.

Big Blue parted company with hulking defensive tackle Sam Roberts on Monday, August 10, to make room for the arrival of versatile defensive back JT Woods, according to Giants.com Managing Editor Dan Salomone.

Roberts was part of the influx of journeymen defensive tackles the Giants added after trading All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants have since loaded up at the position, leaving Roberts expendable after the decision to sign ex-Los Angeles Chargers third-round pick Woods.

Things are different in the secondary, where fresh bodies are needed after struggles and injury news blighted the early portion of camp. There are still questions about the quality of depth at the heart of the Giants’ defensive line after this latest move.

Sam Roberts Never Delivered on Early Hype, but Giants Still Lack DT Depth

Roberts was toiling in obscurity at Division II Northwest Missouri State when Belichick spotted his talents. The man who won two Super Bowls as defensive coordinator for the Giants recognized Roberts’ awesome play strength.

Belichick placed the call to Roberts’ college coach, Rich Wright, late during the 2022 draft. Wright remembered how, “After it was all done, I called him and I said, ‘Who called you?’ And he said, ‘Coach… Coach [Belichick] called me.’ And I go, ‘How was that?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t remember ‘cuz I couldn’t breathe.’ He just said it was the most unbelievable thing I’ve ever experienced and that’s just great. It’s what it’s all about,” per Patriots.com Writer Mike Dussault.

Roberts never lived up to his potential, despite the endorsement from Belichick. Instead, the 28-year-old has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

Roberts was an obvious candidate for the chop, but the Giants still lack credible depth at D-tackle. The rotation is short of proven disruptors with starting experience. Veterans Leki Fotu, Marlon Davidson, Zacch Pickens and Josh Tupou barely qualify.

They are still the primary backups for a starting trio featuring ageing interior maulers D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris, alongside second-year pro Darius Alexander. He’s being challenged to elevate his game to provide the star power this group is missing.

Lawrence already showcasing dominance in Cincinnati only compounds the lack of elite defensive tackles on the Giants’ roster. Although, the absence of a star in the secondary could prove more costly.

TJ Woods Joins Shaky Secondary

The Giants already had big problems in a shaky secondary before signing Woods. Problems like a $54 million starter floundering at camp. A 14-game starter is also dealing with injury.

Woods can help, but perhaps not as part of a safety rotation headlined by starters Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland. Depth is also strong thanks to returning Giants veteran Jason Pinnock and former Baltimore Ravens do-all-DB Ar’Darius Washington.

Woods is more likely to vie for time at cornerback, possibly in the slot, where Dru Phillips usually patrols. A first-round draft bust is also earning another chance, but the depth chart at corner remains fluid.

The Giants are struggling to identify solutions for their lack of marquee talent at key spots on defense. Fortunately, they’re still trying to find hidden gems on the market.