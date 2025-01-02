Giants First Rounder Backs Brian Daboll With Public Vote of Confidence

The New York Giants locker room is still fighting for head coach Brian Daboll.

After an emphatic 45-33 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, first-round defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux doubled down on the on-field show of support with a public vote of confidence ahead of the final game of the season.

“I mean, [Daboll is] a great coach,” Thibodeaux responded after being asked why he thinks Daboll is the man for the job (via SNY Giants). “It’s [just] sports, man. It’s something that you can’t control. In the NFL specifically, we affect everybody’s money. All of us in this locker room kind of affect each other, [including] the coaching staff.”

“For [Daboll] as a coach, I love him, I think he’s a great coach,” Thibodeaux went on. “I think he’s a player’s coach. I think he has great philosophies. And, you know, sometimes things just don’t shake out for the season or whatever it may be.”

Thibodeaux added that he has “total confidence” in Daboll and the coaching staff, as well as the Giants organization as a whole, and that everything will “happen how it’s supposed to.”

Finally, after a follow-up question asked very directly if Thibodeaux would like Daboll back as the NYG head coach in 2025, he nodded his head yes and stated: “Definitely, yeah.”

NFL Insider Believes Giants’ Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen Decision Will Come Down to 2025 ‘Plan’

In recent weeks, we’ve heard that Giants president and CEO John Mara is leaning toward keeping both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, but we’ve also heard repeatedly that the two are not considered a package deal — and that Daboll would likely be the one that’s fired if Big Blue elected to keep one and part ways with the other.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer gave his take on the situation on January 2.

“I think that owner John Mara will sit down with both guys, get their plan for 2025, and decide from there,” Breer told readers ahead of Week 18.

“It’s really hard to judge what happens next,” he explained. “The two will be judged independently of one another, that I know, and it’s certainly possible that Mara’s decision could be affected by his outside options—if, say, the New York Giants knew they’d land Mike Vrabel, who could bring the Maras some Bill Parcells vibes.”

“And even the decision in a vacuum is difficult,” Breer went on. “On one hand, I get the Giants’ desire not to turn everything over again—the past decade has been chaotic inside that proud franchise, with five head coaches and three GMs employed over that span. I also think Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have a solid foundation of really good players, with the quarterback decision of 2023 undermining a lot of things. On the other, the Giants have been one of the worst teams in football the past two years and are worse this year than last.”

“Add it all together, and I’d imagine if the Giants make a change, it’ll be with a plan for what’s next in mind,” he concluded, “rather than just a hard reset with no roadmap for what’s ahead.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Says Giants Are Still ‘Playing for Something’ in Week 18

The Giants face the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, and with Philly resting their key starters, Daboll’s team has a realistic opportunity to finish the season on a two-game winning streak.

Although this might anger fans looking to tank for a better draft pick, Thibodeaux reiterated that the Giants will most certainly be giving it their all on Sunday.

“Definitely,” Thibodeaux reacted after being asked if Big Blue can begin building momentum into next season with another victory in Week 18. “I think at this part of the season, a lot of guys are playing for individual things, just as far as contracts or whether they’re going to be on a different team next year — or whatever it may be — but we’re all still playing for something.”

“I think we definitely got something to prove anytime we are out there,” the former first-round selection added.

Thibodeaux has regressed statistically in 2024, with just 4.0 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss. Of course, a large part of that is due to injury, being that the edge rusher has only suited up for 11 games. He’ll look to end year three on a high note.