Giants Could Be Landing Spot for Top Remaining Defensive Free Agent

The New York Giants defense has undergone quite the transformation this offseason, seeing major changes at all three levels.

Of course, the most obvious one is the defensive line, which lost former All-Pro Dexter Lawrence but has since added some savvy veterans led by D.J. Reader.

At linebacker, out is longtime defensive captain Bobby Okereke and in is Tremaine Edmunds, the new leader of the unit.

But arguably, the position that has seen the most change is cornerback. Cor’Dale Flott departed in free agency, and the Giants added two new presumed starters in veteran Greg Newsome and rookie Colton Hood.

New York is betting big on two players who don’t exactly have a proven NFL track record, and they may be better suited to take a swing at a veteran cornerback who is still on the free agent market.

Giants Could Target CB Trevon Diggs

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox compiled a list of the best remaining defensive free agents in the NFL, and former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs stuck out as a potential fit for the New York Giants.

“Cornerback Trevon Diggs looms as an intriguing boom-or-bust option on the free-agent market. He hasn’t played consistently well since suffering a torn ACL in 2023, and he was very much a risk-reward coverage man before that,” wrote Knox.

“As a breakout star with the Cowboys in 2021, Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions and was named a first-team All-Pro. However, he also surrendered 907 yards in coverage. He was a Pro Bowler again in 2022 but also allowed a completion rate of 65.5 percent.”

Knox tabs the Las Vegas Raiders as the ideal landing spot for Diggs, but the Giants just make as much sense considering their current cornerback room.

New York is already gambling on Newsome and Hood providing starting-caliber play for Dennard Wilson’s new-look defense, and that’s quite the risk.

Why not take another with Diggs?

Hood is a rookie and may need time to transition to the NFL, while Newsome graded out as the 84th-best cornerback in the league last season with a 55.4 Pro Football Focus grade.

Diggs hasn’t been elite himself over the last few seasons, but one thing that can’t be denied is his nose for the football.

How Does Trevon Diggs Fit With the Giants?

Despite being a boom-or-bust signing for the New York Giants, signing Diggs wouldn’t cost much for Big Blue, who doesn’t have the most cap space to work with at the moment.

According to Spotrac, the former second-round draft pick is expected to sign a one-year, $7.5 million deal on the open market, something the Giants could certainly afford.

Signing Diggs also wouldn’t prevent New York from continuing to develop a player like Hood.

Throughout training camp, the three high-upside cornerbacks could compete for the two outside starting gigs, with whoever comes up short over the summer serving as valuable depth heading into the regular season.

Ideally, Giants fans would likely like to see Hood claim one of those spots, while Newsome and Diggs, two veterans trying to get their careers back on track, man the opposite starting role.