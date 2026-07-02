Giants Could Be Landing Spot for Top Remaining Offensive Free Agent

The New York Giants have had a busy offseason, overhauling their roster in the image of their new coaching staff, led, of course, by John Harbaugh.

Defensively, things look the most different. The interior defensive line has a few new faces like D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris, while rookie cornerback Colton Hood mans the back end with free agent signing Greg Newsome.

Offensively, the Giants are just hoping to keep second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart’s development moving in the right direction.

While the offensive line should be solid, his array of weaponry is questionable at best with Malik Nabers’ murky recovery timeline.

New York may benefit from adding another pass catcher in the mix, one who contributed on a playoff team in 2025.

Giants Should Consider Adding Keenan Allen

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton compiled a list of the top remaining offensive free agents at this point in the offseason, and the New York Giants should keep tabs on the market for former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Now, it may seem redundant for the Giants to add another older pass catcher. After all, they just signed Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios in the past month.

But the only one of those three with any experience as a No. 1 option is Beckham, and he hasn’t served in that role since his days with the Cleveland Browns.

Moton thinks Allen would be best served joining the New Orleans Saints, but the Giants make just as much sense.

“Entering his age-34 season, Allen is a chain-moving receiver who can be a safety blanket for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Remember, the savvy veteran wideout led the Chicago Bears with seven touchdown receptions in quarterback Caleb Williams’ 2024 rookie campaign,” wrote Moton.

If Allen could be a meaningful weapon for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, why couldn’t he do the same with Dart?

Sure, the Giants’ wide receiver room is crowded as is, but Allen wouldn’t break the bank as a free agent addition and would be a low-risk, high-reward flier for New York at this point in the offseason.

It makes even more sense when you consider the questions around the recovery of Nabers.

Keen Allen Could Serve as Malik Nabers’ Placeholder

As things currently stand, the New York Giants are not going to have their WR1 until at least the start of the regular season, and that’s wishful thinking.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan estimated a Week 1 return, but made clear no one’s for sure on his podcast, Breaking Big Blue.

“From what I’ve heard, and the people that I’ve talked to, right now, barring another setback…his timeline is around that Week 1 area. So yeah, maybe he’s not ready for Week 1, but I think, realistically… he’ll be back early in the year. Similar to what happened with Andrew Thomas last year,” reported Raanan.

If Nabers isn’t ready to go, Allen could step in as the Giants’ No. 1 option in the passing game until the real star is ready to go, allowing New York’s other weapons to learn their roles as complementary options.