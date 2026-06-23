Giants Rookie Tabbed as Surprise Starter Because of Malik Nabers

Training camp is just over a month away for most NFL teams, and questions loom for each roster, including the New York Giants.

In New York, an incredibly interesting competition within their wide receiver room, with over 12 currently on the 90-man roster.

You could make the case that nine of them have a legitimate chance to make the final 53 come late August, but before that can happen, each player will have a chance to prove themselves this summer.

Superstar Malik Nabers will be spending the remainder of the offseason recovering from his knee injury, so there’s plenty of opportunity to go around for the pass catchers fighting to carve out a role.

However, there’s one wide receiver who has a real chance to prove himself to his teammates and coaching staff, despite his minimal experience.

Malachi Fields Tabbed as Surprise Giants Starter

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski named a surprise rookie starter for each NFL team ahead of the 2026 season, and for the New York Giants, he picked Malachi Fields.

Fields, the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, could take advantage of Nabers being out and establish himself as a legitimate asset for New York.

“Malachi Fields was considered a solid second-round option heading into April’s draft. While he didn’t post huge numbers during his final season on campus, the near-6’5″, 218-pound target dominated at the Senior Bowl,” wrote Sobleski.

“Because of Field’s frame, ball-winning traits and blocking on the outside, the rookie adds an immediate skill set to the Giants’ offense that’s largely missing from the rest of the group. Specifically, he can be an instant red-zone threat and security blanket on critical downs.”

After signing Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin to one-year deals in free agency, it felt like the Giants were destined to add a young wide receiver they could develop in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They eventually landed on Fields on Night 2, moving up in a trade with the Cleveland Browns for his services.

Most fans likely didn’t expect the Notre Dame product to produce all that much right away, but with the current mess that is the Giants pass catching core, why couldn’t he?

Which Giants WRs Will Stand Out Amongst the Rest?

Fields will certainly have one of the best chances to make an impact throughout training camp, considering the fact that he’s one of the few locks to make the New York Giants’ 53-man roster.

Typically, an NFL team will carry six wide receivers with them into the regular season, and there are several you can pencil in now, including Fields.

Nabers will, of course, be the centerpiece once he’s 100% healthy, but you can also count on Darius Slayton and Mooney being there as well. They have too much guaranteed money on their contracts to be worth parting ways with.

Those on the bubble include Austin and several other veterans the Giants picked up in recent weeks, such as Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios.

A personal prediction would be Austin and Beckham being the final two wide receivers to make the cut, thanks to Austin’s ability to contribute on special teams and Beckham having the most upside, despite his older age.