Giants Super Bowl Winner Predicts ‘Playoff Package’ for Daniel Jones

They’ve already seen Saquon Barkley rush for over 2,000 yards for their biggest rivals, but watching Daniel Jones go from discarded quarterback to playoff hero would be the final insult to injury for the New York Giants during this NFL season.

It could happen, based on Jones’ recent elevation to the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings. The move was confirmed ahead of the Vikings facing the Los Angeles Rams in the final matchup of the Wild-Card playoffs on Monday, January 13.

Jones getting a promotion prompted two-time Super Bowl-winning former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes to double down on a theory about castoff signal-caller’s possible role against the Rams.

Tynes, who kicked the Giants into Super Bowls during the 2007 and 2011 seasons, had urged the Vikes to “have Daniel Jones active and have a RZ package available with his ability in the RPO game, could add another element to an already great offense.”

Once the Vikings made room for Jones on their main roster, Tynes offered this bullish prediction, “RPO playoff package incoming.”

Any contribution from Jones would represent quite the turnaround for a player the Giants released back in November. It would also provide yet another example of a player finding success after being discarded by Big Blue’s under-pressure general manager Joe Schoen.

Scheme and History on Daniel Jones’ Side

Perhaps he’ll only be third-string QB or at most, backup to Sam Darnold, but Jones has a strong case to be involved in some capacity in the Vikings’ biggest game of the season. It’s a case based on scheme and history.

Giants fans are well-acquainted with the latter because Jones led them to their last playoff victory. Ironically, it came at the expense of Minnesota in the 2022 season, when Jones became “the first QB in NFL history with 300+ pass yards, 2+ pass TD & 70+ rush yards in a single playoff game.”

Things unravelled quickly for Jones following his star postseason turn on the road. A lethal combination of turnovers and injuries, along with the pressures of living up to a bloated contract proved too much, and the Giants eventually cut ties.

Before then, Jones enjoyed a career year in 2022 because the Giants played to his strengths. They did it by designing the type of read-option plays Tynes believes the Vikings should use.

Jones rushed for a career-high seven touchdowns that season. Most of them came from within the red zone, like this 18-yard designed run against the Indianapolis Colts.

Although hardly an athletic marvel, Jones has always possessed deceptive speed. He’s also a 6-foot-5, 230-pounder who’s tough to bring down in space.

That toughness showed up when Jones ran in this score against the Washington Commanders back in Week 9.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell should be poring over film clips of these plays and preparing a select package of similar concepts. Not only will those concepts allow Jones to unload on a fearsome Rams defensive front, they’ll also add some variety to a Vikings offense that’s been the deep ball from Darnold to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison ever since Week 1.

The Giants were on the receiving end on the opening day and they won’t relish a reminder about how they failed to best use Jones’ talents. Even if it’s becoming a familiar failing.

Giants Have to Get Better Utilizing Talent

Jones wasn’t playing well enough to keep his job for the Giants, but he is the latest to leave the team and experience improved fortunes. Barkley has done the same with the Philadelphia Eagles, while safety Xavier McKinney joined the Green Bay Packers in free agency last year and finished second in the league with eight interceptions.

Even some non-playoff bound former Giants are playing better football away from MetLife Stadium. Somebody like defensive tackle Leonard Williams, traded to the Seattle Seahawks midway through the 2023 campaign, has 15 sacks since the deal was done.

Schoen hasn’t been shy, or even particularly diplomatic, about dumping players he believes don’t fit his plan. Yet, time and again those decisions have backfired and his judgement has cost the Giants.

He bet big on Jones and lost, but it would be ironic if the Vikings sort of proved Schoen right in the playoffs.