Giants Legends Crack List of Top 10 New York Athletes in the 21st Century

Considering how much trouble the New York Giants have had maintaining consistency over the last decade or so, it’s easy to forget how much success they had in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

They won two Super Bowls, both against the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick New England Patriots, who were something of a dynasty in their heyday.

Big Blue was led by some elite talent on both sides of the football, including a special quarterback, some elite defensive linemen, and explosive pass catchers.

But where do those athletes rank among the best of the best New York City had to offer?

Among the likes of legends like Aaron Judge, Henrik Lundqvist, and Darrelle Revis, where do the best Giants land?

Michael Strahan Comes in as Sixth-Best NY Athlete

New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, came in as the sixth-greatest New York athlete of the 21st century, in a list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Joey Akeley.

“In 2001, he broke the single-season sack record with 22.5. That record wasn’t matched until 2021 (T.J. Watt), and it wasn’t broken until 2025 (Myles Garrett),” wrote Akeley.

“It took him until his final season to break through with a Super Bowl. He had a sack, two QB hits and a pass defensed in the Giants’ 17-14 upset victory over the then-18-0 New England Patriots.”

Unfortunately for Strahan, the first seven seasons of his illustrious career don’t count because they were from 1993 to 1999.

That leaves off three Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, and 52.5 sacks from the second round picks’ 21st-century resume, but he still managed to make it past the likes of Revis, Lundqvist, Jalen Brunson, and Breanna Stewart.

Eli Manning Comes in as Second-Best NY Athlete

As if it were a surprise, quarterback Eli Manning came in as the highest-ranked New York Giants athlete on the list, placing No. 2 behind only New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

“Manning’s playoff runs in the 2007 and 2011 seasons are stuff of legend. The 2007 Giants beat the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Packers on the road before stunning the then-18-0 Patriots in the Super Bowl. Manning combined with David Tyree for one of the most iconic moments in sports history,” continued Akeley.

“Their 2011 run was almost as dramatic, as they beat the 49ers in overtime in the NFC Championship Game before edging the Patriots again in the Super Bowl with another do-or-die fourth-quarter scoring drive. Manning’s stats in those two runs: 15 TDs, two INTs.”

Manning’s detractors are always going to point out his subpar regular-season statistics.

He never won an MVP like his brother Peyton, was unable to receive an All-Pro selection, but his postseason runs speak for themselves.

You can’t tell the story of New York sports without mentioning Eli Manning, and he certainly is deserving of the second spot on the list.

Tiki Barber Receives Honorable Mention

New York Giants running back Tiki Barber was named as an honorable mention by Akeley, thanks to his 9,514 rushing yards from 2000 to 2006.

Unfortunately for Barber, retiring just a year too early may have not only cost him a spot on this list, but also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Regardless, it’s a nice show of respect to include him on the list, even if he isn’t in the top 10.