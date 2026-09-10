Malik Nabers Sends Mixed Messages About Status for Giants’ Opener

Malik Nabers and nobody else is going to decide if he’s healthy enough to suit up for the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. Probably, maybe, but only if head coach John Harbaugh says it’s alright for the star wide receiver to go against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Nabers spoke with reporters after practice on Thursday, September 10, but he appeared to send mixed messages about his status for the Giants’ opener. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, “Nabers made it clear that the decision on if he’ll play on Sunday is his. He said he feels confident overall, but a game is different and he wants to make sure he’s not rushing.”

Duggan quoted the wideout declaring, “At the end of the day, it’s my career. It’s my body. I know when I’m able to play.”

That’s a reasonable outlook for a young player coming back after tearing his ACL. Nabers is “feeling good” ahead of the Cowboys visiting MetLife Stadium, but he seemed to muddy the waters somewhat when he also revealed “He’ll let John Harbaugh say if he is or isn’t going to play Sunday,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Harbaugh is optimistic, but anyone looking for clarity about Nabers’ status on opening night could be forgiven for still having a few questions. What is definitive is how the Giants will be threadbare at a key position if quarterback Jaxson Dart’s go-to target doesn’t suit up against the Cowboys.

Malik Nabers, John Harbaugh Keeping Cowboys and Others Guessing

Nabers’ messaging about his injury status sounds confusing, but there could be a method to the madness. A method in sync with Harbaugh’s way of doing things.

The former Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Baltimore Ravens is keeping the media in the dark about most of his key decisions. Harbaugh doesn’t want teams like the Cowboys gaining any inside information about scheme and personnel.

This subterfuge makes sense, but Giants’ fans likely wish for more direct communication about Nabers. Increased uncertainty about his health only adds to the worries about Big Blue’s receivers.

Giants Set to Scrape By at Wide Receiver

Nabers is the lone pass-catcher at Dart’s disposal who scares defenses. Opposing teams need special plans to stop him because the third-year pro is a game-breaker at multiple levels of the field who creates gaps in coverage for every other receiver in the Giants’ lineup to exploit.

Being without Nabers will leave the Giants heavily reliant on ageing Odell Beckham Jr. He’s a returning cult hero, but OBJ is also 33 and has twice torn his left ACL. Beckham also last played a regular-season game in 2024.

The Giants can’t count on Beckham assuming Nabers’ role as the focal point for this passing game. Nor are they likely to get the same impact from 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Malachi Fields, despite strong preseason buzz about his potential.

Fields is set to rely on journeyman Darnell Mooney for support. He’s one of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s favorites, but Mooney could struggle to replace fellow new recruit Calvin Austin III.

The latter is out for the season after tearing his ACL in August, further emphasizing the importance of the Giants getting Nabers on the field early and often. At the moment at least, it remains anybody’s guess if that will happen against Dallas.