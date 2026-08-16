Giants Insider Floats Micah Parsons-Type Trade For Pro Bowler Amid Contract Saga

The New York Giants kicked off their preseason on Saturday, losing to the Minnesota Vikings 13-10.

It was an up-and-down day for Big Blue, who had to watch second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart go to the medical tent, only to come back shortly after and throw a touchdown.

But keen-eyed Giants fans likely noticed something else during the opener, and that’s just how weak their secondary is.

Deonte Banks and Colton Hood got to play the entire first half, as Dru Phillips and Greg Newsome sat out with injury. Their performance left a lot to be desired.

Maybe that’s why NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton floated a recent All-Pro cornerback as a trade target for the Giants, and why they should maybe look into a possible trade.

Could the Giants Land Christian Gonzalez?

Stapleton theorized that the New York Giants could look towards New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has yet to sign a new contract with the team that drafted him.

“Patriots could sign Christian Gonzalez to a top of the market deal tomorrow. They probably should’ve yesterday. And they haven’t, so until they do, it’s a situation that is unsettled,” wrote Stapleton.

“If I’m the Giants, I explore the chance they would deal him like the Cowboys dealt Micah.”

Trading for Gonzalez would be quite the league-shattering move for the Giants, and yes, it would almost certainly take a package similar to what the Green Bay Packers coughed up for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

But New York could really use a star in their secondary, and Gonzalez would almost certainly be that star.

The former Patriots first-round draft pick was a Pro Bowler last season for New England’s Super Bowl-caliber defense and allowed a 64.4 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

Entering his fourth season in the league, Gonzalez is due a new contract. His representation and the Patriots’ front office have been unable to find common ground on an extension, and concerns exist that they won’t.

Enter the Giants, who have the draft capital to interest New England in a potential trade and a glaring need in their secondary for a star cornerback.

Christian Gonzalez’s Fit With Giants

The New York Giants have the draft capital to get a deal done for Gonzalez. They own the rights to their first-round picks for the foreseeable future, and tempt the New England Patriots into making a deal.

Not only would it likely cost a minimum of two first-round draft picks, but the Giants would also have to cough up a top-of-the-market contract that New England has yet to give their 24-year-old star cornerback.

Spotrac projects Gonzalez to earn a three-year, $84.8 million contract, turning the two years remaining on his rookie contract into a five-year pact.

If the Giants were to complete a trade for the young star cornerback, he would immediately fill a major need in their volatile secondary and open an intense competition for the remaining starting job.

If John Harbaugh has his sights set on starting his first season with a bang, trading for Gonzalez would be the biggest move he could make.