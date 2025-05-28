Giants Reveal Significant Coaching Change at OTAs

The New York Giants had to make sweeping changes in personnel after a 3-14 season, but there’s also set to be a significant difference in the coaching ranks, one with major implications for head coach Brian Daboll and the offense.

Daboll seized the headset from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in 2024, but Kafka appeared to have the call-sheet back at OTAs on Wednesday, May 28. The change was noticed by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, who spotted Kafka “radioing in the offensive plays today.”

Having Kafka back at the controls can be huge for the Giants. He was the play-caller the last time the team made the playoffs, back in 2022, when Kafka helped Daniel Jones enjoy a career year.

Kafka’s influence will be even more important now the Giants are counting on new faces at football’s most important position. Those newcomers are headlined by 10-time Pro Bowl veteran Russell Wilson and 2025 NFL draft pick Jaxson Dart.

Both played their part in a clearly defined rotation on Wednesday, but every Giants passer will also need clarity from the sidelines. Kafka’s enhanced early involvement this year is a step toward a definite plan.

Mike Kafka News Positive for Giants

Daboll’s lone year calling plays didn’t go well. It yielded lowly rankings of 31st in points and 30th in yards, per Pro Football Reference.

Granted, Daboll was hampered by poor play and injuries across the quarterback depth chart, but the Giants missed something without Kafka exerting a greater influence. Having him reassume play-calling responsibilities is something many have wanted to happen.

The move would put Kafka in the key spot to handle the day to day development of Dart. That’s a risk for Daboll, who needs Dart to ascend rapidly, the way NFL MVP Josh Allen once did on the watch of the future Giants boss with the Buffalo Bills.

Putting his faith back in Kafka shows Daboll isn’t going to micro-manage during a pivotal season for his tenure. More clearly defined roles for Daboll and Kafka are a good idea, according to Giants Nation Show host Bobby Skinner, because “You still get Brian Daboll’s vision for the offense while letting him oversee the whole team better. Also am a fan of the way Kafka builds in tendency changers in his concepts and off the run game.”

There we go. I’m a fan of Mike Kafka being the playcaller. You still get Brian Daboll’s vision for the offense while letting him oversee the whole team better. Also am a fan of the way Kafka builds in tendency changers in his concepts and off the run game. https://t.co/Zx0gXHuqic — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) May 28, 2025

It’s also probably an acknowledgement of Kafka’s own track record tutoring quarterbacks that includes serving as position coach for Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-21.

Kafka’s expertise will be tested by the wide assortment of signal-callers at his disposal this year. Early signs suggest there will be some bumps in the road.

Giants QBs Endured Tough Day

No matter who was calling the plays, Giants QBs couldn’t escape a tough day at OTAs. It began with Wilson posting “three straight incompletions and a run for minimal to no gain. He looked more comfortable in the new offense as the afternoon progressed and later hit wide receiver Darius Slayton over a defender in the back left corner of the end zone,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

There were also a few missteps and calamities from Dart. The 25th player drafted this year tossed an interception to inside linebacker Micah McFadden, when SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes noticed “Dart forced that one into the crowd.”

Dart is the future and Wilson the present, but both are learning a new offense, so some growing pains are to be expected. Those issues have a better chance of being fixed by a clear pecking order for how the Giants will coach and call their offense.