Giants ‘Most Underrated’ Speaks Out About Deonte Banks

He struggled mightily last season and didn’t always give maximum effort, but Deonte Banks has a fan among the New York Giants, notably the team’s “most underrated” player.

That distinction belongs to Banks’ fellow cornerback Andru Phillips, according to Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus. He noted how 2024 NFL draft third-round pick “Phillips was thrust into a key role as a rookie, manning the slot and playing more than 600 defensive snaps in a potential sink-or-swim scenario.”

Phillips earned his stripes with the Giants, but Banks had his effort questioned after some controversial remarks. The team’s first-rounder in 2023 needs to step up, but Phillips is confident Banks will answer the call this time.

During a discussion with Brandon London of the New York Post, Phillips predicted “there’s a different Tae this year, and I want people to realize he’s working and he’s getting so much better in every aspect. He knows what’s on the table.”

Phillips acknowledged Banks “took heat, but he never backed down from anything at all. There wasn’t a week where he was like ‘I’m not going out there, I don’t want it.'”

The Giants need to see a greater resilience from Banks if they’re going to continue trusting him as their CB1. If they can’t, the Giants at least have some viable alternatives to the 24-year-old, including Phillips, who is a hidden gem on this roster.

Deonte Banks Has a Lot to Prove to Giants

Banks is flirting dangerously with bust status after a nightmare second season. The former Maryland standout was blunt about his lack of hustle more than once, and while a franchise great attempted to defend him, there was no doubt Banks regressed.

As Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports pointed out during a Week 4 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, “Banks might need a new place to play. You can’t have effort like this when the receiver is still running to the end zone. If you get beaten, make up for it.”

Deonte Banks might need a new place to play. You can't have effort like this when the receiver is still running to the end zone. If you get beaten, make up for it. pic.twitter.com/NVQJ11XlSw — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 27, 2024

Banks had been burned by All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, surrendering one of the six touchdowns he allowed all season. He was selected with the 24th pick two years ago to be a shutdown cover man, but Banks has instead become an easy target, and effort isn’t his only problem. He gave up 12.5 yards per completion and allowed quarterbacks to enjoy a 124.2 rating when throwing his way, per Pro Football Reference.

Struggles with application and technique are why the Giants were wise to restock at cornerback this offseason and will celebrate drafting a quality prospect like Phillips a year ago.

Dru Phillips a Rising Star for Giants New-Look Secondary

Phillips performed above expectations, with Macri crediting him as “one of just eight cornerbacks to rank in the top 25 in PFF coverage grade (75.8) and PFF run-defense grade (78.1) in 2024 and one of just three (Cooper DeJean and Kyler Gordon) to do it while spending the majority of his snaps in the slot, where his run-defense skills come into play more often.”

The right traits to play inside could deter the Giants from moving Phillips to the perimeter if Banks continues to struggle. That could change thanks to big-money safety Jevon Holland’s ability to play in the slot.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will also hope new arrival Paulson Adebo, rated by some as the best corner in free agency, will handle playing on an island better than Banks.

The Giants are covered if Banks continues to falter, but their new-look secondary can be the envy of the league if he’s finally able to make the grade.