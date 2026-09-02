Odell Beckham Jr. Predicted to Surpass 2 Giants Greats in 2026

Now he’s sure of a roster spot, Odell Beckham Jr. can set his sights on surpassing two all-time greats for the New York Giants.

OBJ’s focus should be on adding to his 44 touchdown catches for Big Blue. Fortunately, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes Beckham will jump “to second in Giants history for total touchdown receptions.”

Raanan pointed out “Beckham needs five touchdown grabs to pass Kyle Rote (48) for the second most in Giants history. Amani Toomer is first with 54. Beckham is back for his second stint with the team since leaving in 2018, and coach John Harbaugh complimented his performance during training camp. Beckham is currently fourth in franchise history with 44 touchdown receptions. Joe Morrison is third with 47.”

There are a couple of compelling reasons why Beckham can easily reach this milestone after securing his comeback. Yet, there’s also a few factors that could reduce OBJ’s impact in scoring areas.

Odell Beckham Jr. Can Remain Scoring Threat

Raanan’s prediction has merit because Beckham still has the skills to remain a scoring threat in the red zone. He hasn’t lost the knack for getting open in tight spaces, and the 33-year-old retains the strong hands that made him famous.

Beckham’s ability to make the tough catches should quickly endear him to Jaxson Dart. The second-year quarterback has already expressed his excitement about getting to target Beckham and seeing some of those highlight reel-worthy one-handed catches in person.

Dart is still raw as a passer, so he’s likely to trust an experienced receiver who can turn errant throws into positive plays. That trust should lead to the opportunities near the goal-line Beckham will need to snag enough scoring receptions to pass Morrison and Rote.

The problem for Beckham won’t be getting open and getting his hands on the ball in the end zone. He should be more concerned about how many other viable options the Giants can use instead in the red area.

Giants Aren’t Short of Scoring Options

It’s significant Beckham is tipped to move up a list of franchise greats still headed by Amani Toomer. This year’s Giants are ready to deploy a wideout who’s already been compared to the franchise’s all-time leading receiver.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy shouldn’t have any trouble scheming ways to isolate 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Malachi Fields in the red zone. His 6-foot-4, 226-pound frame will be an asset at the goal-line, but Fields isn’t the only towering target at Dart’s disposal.

Giants’ head coach Harbaugh reuniting with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely gave Dart another tall, roving athlete in the passing game. Likely’s already emerged as Dart’s go-to target this offseason.

Fields and Likely will feature heavily in how the Giants attack the end zone through the air. Yet, this offense is still built to win on the ground. It means Nagy and veteran consultant Greg Roman will call a lot of running plays in scoring areas.

That’s the smart move when the offensive line has been fortified by rookie guard Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa. Six-time Pro Bowler, 300-pound fullback Patrick Ricard will assist Mauigoa’s efforts to move the pile. Add in Dart’s own rushing skills, and these Giants can score in multiple ways from inside the 20.

Beckham will be in the mix, but he’ll need more than a piece of nostalgia to become the Giants’ featured option where it counts.