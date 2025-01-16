Insider Confirms Giants’ Worst-Kept Draft Secret: Report

When asked who the New York Giants’ preference is at quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, SNY insider Connor Hughes confirmed what many fans already believed to be true — assuming his sources are correct.

“The talk around league circles has been [Shedeur] Sanders,” Hughes said, answering a mailbag question on January 15. “It’s been that way since before the season ended.”

“The Giants actually had a completed report on Sanders ready if he declared for last year’s draft,” the NY football reporter went on. Adding that Sanders “would have been a target in the second or third round” of the 2024 draft.

Sanders wanting to play for the Giants, and vice versa, feels like the worst-kept draft secret at this point. It’s possible this could all be some sort of smokescreen, but between the Colorado QB seeking out Malik Nabers for a catch in the streets of Manhattan and the NYG cleats heard around the league — not to mention general manager Joe Schoen chatting up Deion Sanders while visiting the Buffaloes’ facilities — this just feels like the expected outcome.

Giants May Have to Trade Up to Secure Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Drew Lock win throws somewhat of a wrench in the plan to get Sanders, if there is one. But Hughes still believes Big Blue will figure out a way to get their guy.

“Mara made it very, very clear after the season that his commitment to this regime was for 2025 only,” the SNY insider reminded. “If he feels next year as he does now then he’ll make wholesale changes. That mandate, which NFL Network went as far as to say means playoffs, tells you there needs to be drastic changes. Mara also made it clear the top priority for the Giants is finding their franchise quarterback.”