Insider Confirms Giants’ Worst-Kept Draft Secret: Report

When asked who the New York Giants’ preference is at quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, SNY insider Connor Hughes confirmed what many fans already believed to be true — assuming his sources are correct.
“The talk around league circles has been [Shedeur] Sanders,” Hughes said, answering a mailbag question on January 15. “It’s been that way since before the season ended.”
“The Giants actually had a completed report on Sanders ready if he declared for last year’s draft,” the NY football reporter went on. Adding that Sanders “would have been a target in the second or third round” of the 2024 draft.
Sanders wanting to play for the Giants, and vice versa, feels like the worst-kept draft secret at this point. It’s possible this could all be some sort of smokescreen, but between the Colorado QB seeking out Malik Nabers for a catch in the streets of Manhattan and the NYG cleats heard around the league — not to mention general manager Joe Schoen chatting up Deion Sanders while visiting the Buffaloes’ facilities — this just feels like the expected outcome.
Giants May Have to Trade Up to Secure Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Drew Lock win throws somewhat of a wrench in the plan to get Sanders, if there is one. But Hughes still believes Big Blue will figure out a way to get their guy.
“Mara made it very, very clear after the season that his commitment to this regime was for 2025 only,” the SNY insider reminded. “If he feels next year as he does now then he’ll make wholesale changes. That mandate, which NFL Network went as far as to say means playoffs, tells you there needs to be drastic changes. Mara also made it clear the top priority for the Giants is finding their franchise quarterback.”
“That tells me the Giants are going to do everything they can to go up and get their quarterback,” he continued, concluding: “The biggest question… is if the [Tennessee] Titans or [Cleveland] Browns are willing to move back.”
Sticking with this theory, Hughes also detailed what it might take to trade up with the Browns for Sanders late last week.
If Giants Miss Out on Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward, Hughes Suggests Shopping the No. 3 Pick in the Draft
The 2025 draft could be a very delicate balance for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. If they do move up, that would likely happen sometime before draft night.
If they don’t, and Sanders and Cam Ward go first and second overall, Hughes thinks the Giants should consider trading the No. 3 pick to the highest bidder.
“I wouldn’t select [cornerback/wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Travis] Hunter … initially,” Hughes told a fan on January 15. “Schoen should see what he can get for the No. 3 pick in this situation. Move back, recoup some additional assets in 2025 and 2026. See if you can’t get two really good players.”
For his reasoning as to why, Hughes listed several areas of need, pointing out that the Giants are “not a piece away” from being successful. But if you’re going to consider trading back from No. 3 overall, you need to lay the groundwork before draft night.
That’s where that delicate balance comes into play for Schoen. He might have to enter draft week with offers on the table to either move up or down, depending on the decisions of other franchises.
After all, that clock ticks quickly on April 24, and the Giants’ decision-makers must be ready for anything and everything when the time comes.
“If no team is willing to offer a nice package to move back then, sure, take Hunter,” Hughes wrote, rounding out his response. “But the goal should be to get a quarterback or add assets.”
