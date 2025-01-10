Giants Insider Proposes Blockbuster QB Trade That’s ‘Too Good to Pass Up’

The New York Giants are in a very tough spot at quarterback in 2025, sitting No. 3 in the draft order behind two potential QB-needy teams with only two first-round signal-callers on the board by most assessments.

That set up presents several clear routes for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to consider. They could remain at No. 3 and draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders if either fall to them, forgo drafting a QB first round and target a veteran in free agency, attempt a trade for a non-rookie quarterback or trade up with the Tennessee Titans or the Cleveland Browns to ensure you get your new signal-caller of the future.

SNY Giants and Jets insider Connor Hughes predicted the latter during an abbreviated mock draft on January 10, stating his belief that Big Blue will trade up with the Browns to land Sanders.

“General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on notice,” Hughes reasoned. “Co-owner John Mara made that abundantly clear during his postseason meeting with the media. He also stressed the need to get a franchise quarterback. The only way to guarantee that: Trade up.”

“There is a chance this pick isn’t even for sale,” he acknowledged, explaining that “the Browns announced the day after their season ended that there was a setback with Deshaun Watson’s Achilles. His status for next season is up in the air.”

“If that’s the case, they might sit here and take Sanders themselves,” Hughes went on. But eventually, he concluded that the Giants’ offer is “too good to pass up” in this scenario. Hughes’ proposed trade package can be seen below:

Giants get No. 2 overall pick (Shedeur Sanders).

No. 2 overall pick (Shedeur Sanders). Browns get No. 3 overall pick, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick.

Giants GM Joe Schoen Could Easily Go Back on His Word & Agree to ‘Hail Mary’ Trade

Hughes’ trade proposal certainly has the look of the type of Hail Mary blockbuster offer that Schoen said he would not do out of “self-preservation.” That doesn’t mean the Giants wouldn’t part ways with these picks, however, if Cleveland were interested.

First off, general managers tell the fans and media one thing and do the opposite all the time, and it wouldn’t be the first time an NFL GM threw caution to the wind while sitting on the proverbial hot seat.

Second, if the Giants believe Sanders is their guy, it doesn’t matter how much you give up to get him.

Now, there are no doubt many fans out there reading this that DO NOT think Sanders is the right pick. And those NYG supporters would likely tell you that a move like this could end up crippling the franchise long after Schoen and Daboll are gone.

Those fans could very well be right, but that doesn’t mean the Giants agree. And it certainly doesn’t mean they won’t try and trade up in order to acquire what could be their long-term answer at quarterback as Hughes suggested.

After all, every plan looks great on paper in the eyes of those making said plans.

Shedeur Sanders Seems to Want to Be the Giants’ Next Quarterback

There is one more factor to consider here. Shedeur’s father Deion Sanders has made it clear that his son could pull “an Eli” Manning and request a trade on draft night if they don’t love the destination.

No offense to Cleveland, but the Browns do profile as the type of landing spot that Deion and Shedeur might disapprove of — although the Sanders family has not said this publicly.

On the flip side, Sanders has dropped hints left and right that he’d love to play for the Giants. Whether it’s uploading a video of himself playing catch with Malik Nabers in Manhattan or the NYG cleats that were seen in his locker.

Is it possible Sanders helps the Giants out by forcing a trade? If he were to do this, it could lessen how much Schoen and Big Blue need to give up.