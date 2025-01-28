Hi, Subscriber

Key Giants Playmaker Reveals 2025 Quarterback Preference

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Getty
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. made it clear which quarterback he'd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants are in the market for a new starting quarterback in 2025, and it’s not exactly a secret.

On January 25, Giants’ starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. even commented on the QB situation publicly while speaking with New York Post Sports host Brandon London. After being asked who he thinks the next NYG quarterback should be, Tracy settled on Miami Hurricanes prospect Cam Ward.

“Who do I think? To be honest with you, I’m a fan of Cam Ward,” Tracy replied after briefly discussing if it would be difficult for a rookie QB to learn head coach Brian Daboll’s system. After a follow-up, the 2024 breakout explained why he chose Ward.

“Just because I think the passing and the running [ability], that’s where the league is shifting to,” he said. “And just off of [Daboll’s] offense — we have a whole bunch of QB runs [and] a whole bunch of situations where the QB has to run.”

Tracy made sure to add that he’s not saying other quarterback prospects in this class can’t run the football, but he was willing to declare Ward “the best” dual-threat QB based off the film he’s watched.

“[Ward is] my favorite,” Tracy concluded, before joking that his opinion holds “zero weight” with the front office. He also voiced that “whoever comes in, they’re going to have to be passionate,” and he attributed that to Daboll and the culture he’s created with the Giants.

“[Daboll is] not going to bring someone in here that’s not passionate,” Tracy explained. “If you look at [Daboll’s] characteristics, a lot of us [from last year’s rookie class] have the same characteristics… So, I think whoever he brings in here — he wants a winner, he wants someone who has a high IQ but also is a leader.”

NFL Draft Expert Daniel Jeremiah Predicts Cam Ward to Giants at No. 3 Overall

A lot of Giants fans may have read Tracy’s suggestion and thought — well that would be nice, but we can’t get Ward because Drew Lock beat the Indianapolis Colts.

That could end up being the case, but according to the first official prediction of NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, Ward is not a sure thing at No. 1 or No. 2.

“My ears perked up when [Tennessee] Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team wouldn’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick,” Jeremiah wrote after mocking Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter to the Titans.

“To me, Carter is the best player in the draft and he plays a premium position,” the draft analyst continued. “I could see Tennessee looking to add competition for QB Will Levis in the free-agent market or later on in the draft.”

At No. 2 overall, Jeremiah then sent Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the Cleveland Browns.

“Quarterback is in play here for the Browns,” he acknowledged, “but in this scenario, they pick Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star. I’m in the minority as someone who prefers him as a full-time offensive player who moonlights on defense.”

Finally, Jeremiah sent Ward to the Giants at No. 3, which would be a dream scenario for most Big Blue supporters. The draft expert also relayed that “Ward’s strong arm and playmaking ability would be a great fit” for Daboll and NYG.

Titans & Browns’ Evaluations of Cam Ward & Shedeur Sanders Will Determine if Giants Land Either

In all likelihood, the Giants are just hoping either Ward or Shedeur Sanders falls to them at No. 3 overall. The organization has been heavily linked to Sanders throughout the winter, but most rank Ward as the top QB in the class.

Needless to say, whether or not they land either will depend on the Titans and Browns’ evaluations of these two prospects — and if anyone else is willing to trade up for them.

Both Tennessee and Cleveland need a long-term answer at quarterback, similar to Big Blue, but that doesn’t mean they feel Ward and/or Sanders are worthy of the No. 1 or No. 2 pick. They could pass and target a veteran, for example, or kick the can down the road to 2026.

It’s still early in the process, but we should know more about which way the Titans and Browns are leaning after free agency. If either franchise spends big money at the position, that’s obviously a clear sign that they aren’t crazy about Ward and Sanders as prospects.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Drew Lock's headshot D. Lock
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Isaiah Simmons's headshot I. Simmons
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Key Giants Playmaker Reveals 2025 Quarterback Preference

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x