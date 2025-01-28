Key Giants Playmaker Reveals 2025 Quarterback Preference

The New York Giants are in the market for a new starting quarterback in 2025, and it’s not exactly a secret.

On January 25, Giants’ starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. even commented on the QB situation publicly while speaking with New York Post Sports host Brandon London. After being asked who he thinks the next NYG quarterback should be, Tracy settled on Miami Hurricanes prospect Cam Ward.

“Who do I think? To be honest with you, I’m a fan of Cam Ward,” Tracy replied after briefly discussing if it would be difficult for a rookie QB to learn head coach Brian Daboll’s system. After a follow-up, the 2024 breakout explained why he chose Ward.

“Just because I think the passing and the running [ability], that’s where the league is shifting to,” he said. “And just off of [Daboll’s] offense — we have a whole bunch of QB runs [and] a whole bunch of situations where the QB has to run.”

Tracy made sure to add that he’s not saying other quarterback prospects in this class can’t run the football, but he was willing to declare Ward “the best” dual-threat QB based off the film he’s watched.

“[Ward is] my favorite,” Tracy concluded, before joking that his opinion holds “zero weight” with the front office. He also voiced that “whoever comes in, they’re going to have to be passionate,” and he attributed that to Daboll and the culture he’s created with the Giants.

“[Daboll is] not going to bring someone in here that’s not passionate,” Tracy explained. “If you look at [Daboll’s] characteristics, a lot of us [from last year’s rookie class] have the same characteristics… So, I think whoever he brings in here — he wants a winner, he wants someone who has a high IQ but also is a leader.”

NFL Draft Expert Daniel Jeremiah Predicts Cam Ward to Giants at No. 3 Overall

A lot of Giants fans may have read Tracy’s suggestion and thought — well that would be nice, but we can’t get Ward because Drew Lock beat the Indianapolis Colts.

That could end up being the case, but according to the first official prediction of NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, Ward is not a sure thing at No. 1 or No. 2.

“My ears perked up when [Tennessee] Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said the team wouldn’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick,” Jeremiah wrote after mocking Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter to the Titans.

“To me, Carter is the best player in the draft and he plays a premium position,” the draft analyst continued. “I could see Tennessee looking to add competition for QB Will Levis in the free-agent market or later on in the draft.”

At No. 2 overall, Jeremiah then sent Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the Cleveland Browns.

“Quarterback is in play here for the Browns,” he acknowledged, “but in this scenario, they pick Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star. I’m in the minority as someone who prefers him as a full-time offensive player who moonlights on defense.”

Finally, Jeremiah sent Ward to the Giants at No. 3, which would be a dream scenario for most Big Blue supporters. The draft expert also relayed that “Ward’s strong arm and playmaking ability would be a great fit” for Daboll and NYG.

Titans & Browns’ Evaluations of Cam Ward & Shedeur Sanders Will Determine if Giants Land Either

In all likelihood, the Giants are just hoping either Ward or Shedeur Sanders falls to them at No. 3 overall. The organization has been heavily linked to Sanders throughout the winter, but most rank Ward as the top QB in the class.

Needless to say, whether or not they land either will depend on the Titans and Browns’ evaluations of these two prospects — and if anyone else is willing to trade up for them.

Both Tennessee and Cleveland need a long-term answer at quarterback, similar to Big Blue, but that doesn’t mean they feel Ward and/or Sanders are worthy of the No. 1 or No. 2 pick. They could pass and target a veteran, for example, or kick the can down the road to 2026.

It’s still early in the process, but we should know more about which way the Titans and Browns are leaning after free agency. If either franchise spends big money at the position, that’s obviously a clear sign that they aren’t crazy about Ward and Sanders as prospects.