NFL Exec Delivers Major Draft Curveball That Could Impact Giants

After the New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, many fans and reporters feared that Big Blue may have just sacrificed their only chance to land one of the two top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft — Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. But that might not be the case after all.

On January 22, Tennessee Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker turned heads when he told reporters that his front office “won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft.” Adding: “We won’t do that.”

New Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi also confirmed that he’ll attack the No. 1 overall pick with an “open mind,” meaning he’s not married to any one position or player at this time.

These words stood out to NFL insiders like Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who called Brinker’s comment an “interesting quote.”

“This is an interesting quote ahead of a draft that’s lacking in top quarterbacks but has a guy, in [cornerback/wide receiver] Travis Hunter, who truly might be once-in-a-generation,” Breer noted on X.

Needless to say, a Hunter selection would change everything for the Giants.

Would Titans Pass on a Quarterback in the NFL Draft as They Rebuild Their Roster From the Ground Up?

Play

To this point, most assumed that Tennessee would be selecting either Ward or Sanders with the first pick in the draft — with oddsmakers giving Ward the clear edge.

Listening to Brinker and Borgonzi speak, however, that may not be the case.

Borgonzi stressed that he wants to be the type of general manager that both builds the roster through the draft and fortifies the trenches. He also pointed out that a 3-14 team has a lot of holes to fill, which could mean quarterback takes a backseat to a foundational pillar.

As for the QBs currently on the roster, Borgonzi mentioned Titans quarterback Will Levis by name, noting that he’ll have every opportunity to earn the job. At the same time, he also made it clear that the Tennessee organization will “turn over every rock” in free agency and the draft until they feel confident that the quarterback position is solidified.

“We’re going to attack this [position] and we’re going to be relentless attacking this until we find the answer,” Borgonzi stated.

When describing his ideal quarterback prospect, the Titans’ new GM first noted the importance of “physical arm talent” above all else. He also mentioned accuracy, decision-making, processing coverages, mobility and leadership traits.

Giants Are Expected to Draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders If Available at No. 3 Overall

Throughout the early days of this 2025 draft process, the Giants have been linked to Sanders more than any other player.

“The talk around league circles has been Sanders,” SNY insider Connor Hughes wrote on January 15. “It’s been that way since before the season ended.”

Of course, this could all be some sort of smokescreen from the G-Men, where general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll really prefer Ward, or a mid-round QB prospect like Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers, or potentially a veteran free agent.

When it comes to the draft, there are often nonstop rumors from December through April, and sometimes you don’t know a team’s true intentions until the very last moment.

The Giants have made a lot of mistakes under Schoen and Daboll, but organizational leaks haven’t typically been one of them. This regime has kept things buttoned up more often than not, so it’ll be interesting to see if that continues in 2025.

As of now, just about everyone covering the Giants believes they’ll go QB at No. 3 overall if Ward or Sanders is still available, and some even think that they’d be willing to trade up for one of them. If that turns out not to be the case, credit Schoen and Daboll for fooling the masses.