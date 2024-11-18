Giants Beat Reporter Floats Creative Trade for $275 Million Franchise QB

Now that the New York Giants have officially decided to move on from Daniel Jones, the franchise must begin evaluating their quarterback options for 2025 — and everything should be on the table.

That starts with Tommy DeVito and the NFL draft, but the Giants also cannot rule out veteran candidates that could be available in free agency or via trade. NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton highlighted several initial QB possibilities on November 18, and one was an outside-of-the-box trade theory for Jacksonville Jaguars starter Trevor Lawrence.

“What about this scenario?” Stapleton wrote. “Jacksonville keeps the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and decides to move on from coach Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke, both of whom are under intense scrutiny following the Jaguars’ blowout loss in Detroit on Sunday.”

“Could there be a package deal to Jacksonville with Coach Prime [Deion Sanders] and Shedeur [Sanders] as his QB in the pros?” The beat writer went on. “Jaguars owner Shad Khan might not shy away from the juice such a circumstance would bring to his franchise.”

If that ever were to happen, Stapleton believes Giants general manager Joe Schoen should be all over a trade for Lawrence.

“Go after Trevor Lawrence,” he urged. “Yes, he’s got his $275 million – the Giants would not be responsible for all the guarantees, so there are things to figure out. But this would not be the first time an organization moved on when all signs point to ownership standing pat. Would be a shocker, but in today’s NFL, would it really be that stunning? Reminder: Lawrence is just 25 [years old].”

Giants HC Brian Daboll Might Prefer a Known Commodity Like Trevor Lawrence Compared to an Uncertain QB Class

Lawrence has regressed in 2024, but the former No. 1 overall selection has still shown enough to prove that he can lead his team to the playoffs and win at the NFL level.

Having said that, a change of scenery could be in order with a new regime likely taking over in Jacksonville, and Brian Daboll could be the perfect QB-friendly head coach to help Lawrence work out the kinks.

This is also thought to be a more uncertain rookie quarterback class in 2025 — after the Giants passed on parts of a highly-touted 2024 class.

“Most alarming thing for the Giants this year is that they passed on an NFL Draft with, while early, signs of four franchise QBs: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels & Drake Maye & Bo Nix,” SNY’s Connor Hughes reacted on X. “That’s not accounting for JJ McCarthy, who might very well be that good, too.” And don’t forget about Michael Penix.

“Now they need to draft a QB in a class where even the top prospect would be competing to be the 4th/5th best in last year’s class, based off people I’ve talked to,” Hughes continued. “This NYG regime best hope they get this right …”

A trade for Lawrence — assuming Daboll sees more in him than a prospect like Sanders or Cam Ward — could solve that problem without having to trust a rookie to succeed in New York.

Trevor Lawrence Has Dealt With Shoulder Issues in Recent Seasons

Outside of his contract and stretches of shaky play in Jacksonville, one reason to avoid Lawrence could be his injury history. As Stapleton mentioned, Lawrence just signed a $275 million deal and any team trading for him would likely absorb a large portion of his salary.

That means you have to make sure he’s worth the money, and availability is often the best ability.

Now, to be fair, Lawrence has displayed a great track record of health throughout his NFL career. His first three seasons in the league, he’s started 17 games twice and 16 games once. He’s also played through injuries and shown toughness in key moments.

The only concern would be his shoulders. Lawrence missed one game due to a “shoulder A/C joint sprain” in 2023, and he’s currently been sidelined two starts with the same injury in 2024 — although the Jags quarterback could return after their Week 12 bye.

Those are the types of factors the Giants would have to weigh if Lawrence ever became available.