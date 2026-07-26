Ravens Host Ex-Giants Wide Receiver on Tryout Despite Retirement Speculation

The Baltimore Ravens hosted a slew of veterans on a tryout ahead of training camp, and among the names was former New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

The Ravens would make a signing, adding veteran pass catcher Chris Moore to their wide receiver room. Shepard remains unsigned.

Shepard, a 10-year NFL veteran, seemed to be on the cusp of retirement.

He was most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having spent the last two seasons catching passes from his college teammate Baker Mayfield.

Ahead of his age-33 season, Shepard seems intent on continuing his NFL career. It remains to be seen if he will wind up with the Ravens or with another team.

Sterling Shepard Almost Retired After Giants Tenure

Shepard, the New York Giants‘ second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was on the verge of retirement after his final season with New York in 2023.

During the 2024 offseason, Shepard was preparing for life after football until his Oklahoma quarterback gave him a call.

“Obviously…we’re down on receivers and we needed some guys to come in and step up. He’s a veteran guy that’s going into Year 9. He’s had some injuries in the past, but he’s looking for a fresh start and obviously I can relate to that part,” Mayfield said via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

“I didn’t know they were going to pull the trigger on a tryout the next day. I had no idea. But…once they got him in, he did the rest. He’s a good enough player to make it here. But bringing in competition like that’s always good for everybody. He knows he’s gotta handle his business just to make this team. We got a good team, and just having better skill groups is gonna push everybody around him.”

Shepard would, of course, go on to make the team and spend the next two seasons in Tampa.

He appeared in 27 games and caught 71 passes for 705 yards, hauling in two touchdowns.

It pales in comparison to his career production with the Giants, but he was a valuable veteran presence for a team that certainly needed it.

Could the Giants Reunite With Sterling Shepard?

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t end up signing Shepard after his tryout, and he remains a free agent. Could the New York Giants look to reunite with their long-time wide receiver?

The answer is likely no. They have more than enough depth at the position ahead of training camp, and already have a former fan favorite fighting to make the team in Odell Beckham Jr.

There are plenty of young pass catchers who need the reps in practice as well.

Malik Nabers needs all the time he can get developing chemistry with Jaxson Dart, as the two didn’t have much time to work together thanks to the young star’s knee injury.

And as previously mentioned, Beckham, Braxton Berrios, and Juju Smith-Schuster are already filling the role of veterans fighting for the final few spots on the 53-man roster.

A reunion remains unlikely, but Shepard may still get a chance to continue playing elsewhere.