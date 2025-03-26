New Giants QB Russell Wilson Sends Super Bowl Message After Signing

It wasn’t a bluff or fake news, the New York Giants did indeed sign two veteran quarterbacks ahead of the NFL draft on March 25, coming to terms with Russell Wilson.

After the reported signing was confirmed by just about every NFL insider and NYG reporter on social media, Wilson sent his first official message to fans.

“Been here before… can’t wait to do it again,” Wilson posted on X and his Instagram story, with a photo of MetLife Stadium.

This is, of course, a reference to the Super Bowl Wilson won at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Seattle Seahawks — a 43-8 blowout victory over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Now, he returns to the Giants’ home as the presumptive starting quarterback just over 11 years later.

Is Russell Wilson Guaranteed the Starting Job With Giants, Who Are Following Jet-Like Path?

Giants training camp just got a whole lot more interesting on Tuesday evening — especially if Big Blue ends up drafting a rookie at some point in April.

“The Giants’ position—Russell Wilson is the likely starter. But they plan to play the best QB,” Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer commented following the move. “It might be Jameis Winston. It might be the 3rd pick. What this does is give the team 2 very experienced options at QB at $15M in base 💰. And also flexibility to wait on drafting a QB.”

As Breer noted, while Wilson signed for more guaranteed money than Winston, the two feel close enough in terms of both salary and ability that a strong camp could swing things one way or the other. Any rookie QB would likely sit and watch, at least early on, barring the Giants spending the No. 3 overall pick on a prospect who outshines both veterans this summer.

Ironically, this quarterback situation reminded ESPN NYJ beat reporter Rich Cimini of an offseason he spent covering the crosstown rival New York Jets back in 2018.

“The Giants QB gambit is reminiscent of the Jets’ 2018 strategy,” Cimini said. “They went with two vets (re-signed [Josh] McCown and signed [Teddy] Bridgewater), then drafted [Sam] Darnold at 3 after trading up.”

“Will the Giants replicate that by drafting [Shedeur] Sanders at 3?” The veteran reporter pondered. “Seems like a stretch, but you never know.”

“PS,” Cimini added. “Darnold ‘won’ the job, the Jets went 4-12 and everybody got fired.. PS2: They flipped Bridgewater (and a [sixth-round pick]) for a 2019 third-round pick (Chuma Edoga).”

Giants Signed Russell Wilson Just After Cam Ward News

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have been total wildcards at the quarterback position this offseason as they attempt to save their jobs, so it’s difficult to predict anything with certainty here on March 26.

Having said that, one outcome does appear highly unlikely now, and that’s the Giants trading up to No. 1 for Cam Ward.

The timing of Wilson’s signing might not be a total coincidence after all. Earlier on March 25, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted the following update on X:

“ESPN sources: Tennessee will hold an additional private workout with potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The Titans have become increasingly impressed with Ward and, while they are expected to listen to offers for the No. 1 overall pick, it now would take an even stronger package to acquire the draft’s top selection.”

After reading this, most NYG beat writers assumed that this update virtually eliminated the Giants from the Ward sweepstakes, as they do not want to give up too much draft capital in a trade.

ESPN NYG beat reporter Jordan Raanan was one of them, reacting: “Update on the No. 1 overall pick: Sounds like it would take a MONSTER offer to get the Titans off Cam Ward. Odds of such a move seem low for the Giants as a result.”

Perhaps, Schoen and Daboll elected to sign Wilson after one final check-in with Tennessee.