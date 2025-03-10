Hi, Subscriber

Giants Tipped to ‘Take a Run At’ Super Bowl-Winning Free Agent

The New York Giants are tipped to "take a run at" a Super Bowl winner in 2025 NFL free agency.

Raiding their NFC East rivals for help in 2025 NFL free agency would be a win-win for the New York Giants, so it makes sense they are tipped to “take a run at” Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and special teamer Isaiah Rodgers.

That’s the view of Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. He “mentioned the #Giants are corner shopping. Another CB they may take a run at is the #Eagles’ Isaiah Rodgers, per source. Rodgers, 27, won a Super Bowl and has value as both an outside corner on defense and on special teams, including as a speedy returner. Started 3 of his 15 regular season games for Philly last season, plus contributed throughout the playoff run.”

Leonard’s take was soon endorsed by KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, but with a caveat. The caveat is Wilson naming fellow division rivals the Dallas Cowboys among the list of “potential spots” Rodgers could land after experiencing a “healthy market.”

The Giants won’t want to lose out to the Cowboys. Not when Big Blue arguably needs corner help more after 2023 NFL draft first-round pick Deonte Banks has failed to convince, while 29-year-old veteran Adoree’ Jackson has been on the wane.

Rodgers is a player on an upward trajectory who’d add some much-needed versatility to a secondary that’s still a work in progress. The 27-year-old’s value would also extend to a special teams unit fortified by the Giants already retaining core members ahead of free agency.

Isaiah Rodgers a Sneaky Good Get for Giants

Snagging a utility player with the potential to take on more responsibility would be a smart move for the Giants. Particularly if general manager Joe Schoen acquired Rodgers on a bargain deal.

A cost-effective contract is probably still what Rodgers can expect to receive after earning $1.055 million in base salary last season, per Spotrac.com. He surely played his way into more money after making plays for the Eagles during a championship postseason run.

Rodgers allowed a completion percentage of just 46.4 percent from 28 targets, according to Pro Football Reference. He also got broke up four passes during the regular season, including when he swatted the ball into the hands of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Plays like this helped Rodgers fill in admirably for injured All-Pro Darius Slay. The Eagles released the latter on Sunday, March 3, along with fellow Pro Bowler James Bradberry, so the winners of Super Bowl 59 have extra incentive to re-sign Rodgers.

Schoen won’t want to get into a bidding war, but the Giants are more cap rich than the Eagles this offseason. They also have a burgeoning special teams with room for another impact player.

Giants Making Special Team an Emphasis

Rodgers knows how to make splash plays in football’s third phase. It’s what he did by blocking this extra point to set up a two-point return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

There’s also some value in the return game after Rodgers averaged 28.1 yards on eight kickoff returns. He would soon be an integral part of a unit boosted by Schoen bringing back long-snapper Casey Kreiter and fan favorite punter Jamie Gillan.

Putting Rodgers into the mix would increase the Giants’ big-play potential among returners and those tasked with disrupting kicks. Yet, the greater reward would come from adding a rising player at a major position of need on defense.

