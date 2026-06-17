Giants Added 3 Key Details to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Contract

The New York Giants didn’t just hand Odell Beckham Jr. a basic veteran’s contract to rejoin the team that drafted him. Instead, Big Blue included three key details in the ageing wide receiver’s deal, details that could have a major impact on how long OBJ’s second tour with the Giants lasts.

Details of the crucial underlying terms offered to Beckham have been updated by Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He revealed “There are *three* injury waivers in Odell’s contract: • Left knee: No surprise since he has torn his left ACL twice. • Left ankle: This is the ankle he fractured in 2017 that essentially ended his HOF trajectory. • Bilateral pelvis: In English, I think this just covers both groins/hips.”

Safeguarding themselves is sensible for the Giants, given Beckham’s recent injury history. Yet, Duggan still pointed out “Injury waivers are fairly rare, and you typically only see one body part covered. The player agrees that they wouldn’t pass a physical without the waiver due to a pre-existing condition. The waiver offers the team protection, so if Odell was to injure his left knee and be unable to play, the team wouldn’t be on the hook financially.”

Following up on this after getting more details on Odell's contract from sources, the Giants couldn't have assumed less risk. There are *three* injury waivers in Odell's contract: • Left knee: No surprise since he has torn his left ACL twice. • Left ankle: This is the ankle… https://t.co/sxUTdkcIpO — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) June 17, 2026

Agreeing to a deal with this many ways out for the Giants was the harsh reality facing Beckham after he tore his left ACL twice and hasn’t played since 2024. The 33-year-old has been honest about his chances of sticking on the roster for the 2026 NFL campaign, but his attitude might’ve shifted after a recent change in his performance levels this offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr. Already Changing the Narrative

It’s easy to assume Beckham is merely on a brief comeback journey that’s destined to end sooner, rather than later. This narrative gained credence when OBJ made little noise during minicamp, but things have been changing since.

Specifically, there’s a growing chorus of approval for Beckham’s chances of making the final roster. The optimists are buoyed by the way OBJ was able to get “wide open” and also snag “a tough, contested catch 15 yards downfield,” during a recent practice session, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Those brief snapshots of what he can still do served as a reminder of what Beckham might add to a rebuilding offense, but Raanan also sounded a note of caution. One that explains why the Giants were so careful about the way they structured his contract.

Raanan highlighted how Beckham “seemed to have gotten nicked up and limped around for a few seconds after multiple plays during the first two tough days of minicamp. As it turned out, he was fine, but it’s something to keep an eye on going forward.”

Concerns about his durability won’t go away when the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has played just 23 games sine the 2021 season. The Giants have been smart about covering themselves should Beckham break down again, but they’ll still be hoping he can contribute above expectations at a position already beset by concerns.

Giants Need Multiple Surprises at Wide Receiver

Creating an easy exit from Beckham’s contract wasn’t the only practical approach the Giants took to improve their options at wide receiver. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh also cast a wide net by adding two more proven veterans to the depth chart.

Those moves were as necessary as signing Beckham while the Giants wait on No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers to get healthy. Nabers is recovering from a torn ACL, and while Harbaugh is optimistic about the timeline, the Giants and second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart are still woking without their go-to target.

It doesn’t help experienced burner Darius Slayton is also rehabbing after offseason surgery. His status not being set in stone only adds to the Giants needing other receivers to surprise observers.

Beckham is the most logical candidate, but others like Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney give the Giants plenty of contingency plans. Particularly if they need to activate one of OBJ’s injury waivers.