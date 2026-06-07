Giants Named Surprise Trade Fit for 2-Time 1,000-yd Running Back

The New York Giants look set at running back thanks to young duo Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., so why does the team randomly being named a trade fit for a veteran, two-time 1,000-yard runner still make sense? Because the Pro Bowler in question is a perfect fit for the smash-mouth offense preferred by new Big Blue head coach John Harbaugh and his longtime ground game guru Greg Roman.

In fact, there are few better fits for the power-based rushing attack Roman designs for Harbaugh than Arizona Cardinals bruiser James Conner. His seemingly shaky status in Arizona presents a potential trade opportunity, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

He noted how the Cards “signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency and used the No. 3 pick on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Conner has been a great signing for the Cardinals, posting consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons from 2023 to 2024. But he turned 31, is coming off a major season-ending injury and has just one year left on his contract.”

Graziano “feels like one of the Cardinals’ six RBs has to go, and a team looking for a reliable veteran back could make a move for Conner if he’s having a hard time getting carries. The Bengals and Giants jump to mind; they were looking for running back help this offseason but didn’t bring in much.”

Conner becoming available as a trade chip is a scenario the Giants can’t ignore for a few compelling reasons.

John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Schemes Perfect for James Conner

Harbaugh knows all about how effective Conner can be from the player’s days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he routinely butted heads with Harbs’ Baltimore Ravens teams. Those Ravens defenses would have given the coach vital intel about Conner’s appetite for punishing would-be tacklers, as well as his knack for winning in short-yardage situations and within the red zone.

Each of those traits are perfect for the brute-force, power-based rushing attack Roman designs. The 53-year-old loves to overload the line of scrimmage with big tight ends and extra offensive linemen to muscle front sevens and create lanes for straight-ahead runners to exploit.

The same formula is exactly what’s made Conner so productive, particularly near pay-dirt. The 6-foot-1, 233-pounder has rushed for 60 career touchdowns, including 15 during the 2021 season, the second-most in the NFL.

This short-yardage scoring plunge against the Buffalo Bills from 2024 is a great illustration of what Conner can bring to the right offense.

He’s a hard-nosed runner who does his best work at the business end of the field. Those attributes are worth a low-cost trade for the Giants, despite Conner coming off foot surgery that ended his 2025 campaign early.

The Giants’ own injury doubts about their would-be primary ball-carrier mean Conner would be invaluable insurance, rather than a luxury.

Giants Still Have Room for Running Back Help

Skattebo is ticketed to be the workhorse who works over defenses, but only if he’s fully recovered from the dislocated ankle that curtailed his rookie season. Fortunately, the second-year pro has been showing signs he’s close to 100 percent, but the Giants would still be smart to add a veteran like Conner to mentor Skattebo and replicate the second-year pro’s tough-running style if needed.

A one-two punch of Skattebo and Conner would provide a brutal complement to the slashing speed of Tracy. The latter has a versatile enough skill-set to potentially outperform Skattebo, but the Giants aren’t likely to anoint a true RB1 on Harbaugh and Roman’s watch.

They historically leaned on a committee approach in the backfield during their time with the Ravens. Runners like Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman all took turns taking carries and bringing power-rushing concepts to life.

Expect the Giants to follow the same work-share plan in this season’s running game. The strategy can still work with the returning veteran on the roster, but Conner is a better scheme fit.