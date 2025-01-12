Giants Franchise Leader Defends Joe Shoen Amid Nick McCloud Report

Joe Schoen was already far from popular after overseeing two-straight disastrous seasons as general manager of the New York Giants, but the franchise’s all-time rushing leader Tiki Barber believes Schoen shouldn’t be criticized for his treatment of defensive back Nick McCloud last season.

McCloud was released during the campaign, before joining the San Francisco 49ers, and Schoen’s handling of the situation upset “several players,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. He reported how “Before the start of a Week 4 game against the Cowboys, the Giants wanted McCloud to take a pay cut from the one-year, $2.98 million deal he signed as a restricted free agent in the offseason, according to a player source. McCloud wanted to remain with the Giants, but on his current deal. Asking him to take a pay cut during the season, before a game he was set to start, was bold and unusual, according to multiple executives around the league.”

Raanan continued, “According to multiple Giants players, Schoen told McCloud’s representatives, ‘Don’t pay October’s rent, all right? As soon as I can replace him, I’m going to replace him. I’m not [expletive] around.’ The Giants general manager hung up the phone.”

Schoen’s way of doing business “affected the vibe in the Giants’ locker room,” per Raanan, who also noted “McCloud was a well-liked player, his locker was between offseason acquisition Brian Burns and (Darius) Slayton. He was close with both respected veterans.”

Yet, Barber thinks the article was conveniently skewed against Schoen, who simply acted in a way routine for multiple teams across the NFL.

Tiki Barber Defends Joe Schoen Over Nick McCloud Release

Schoen taking a hardline approach with McCloud’s future naturally drew criticism. Among the critics, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News lamented, “This is how the #Giants treat people now. Their GM has a reputation, and so do they.”

Barber, however, isn’t buying the Giants operate any differently from other teams around the league. The 49-year-old, who finished his career with 10,449 rushing yards, instead believes “it’s a cut-throat business.”

Barber told WFAN Sports Radio, “I get that it makes a convenient story to make Joe Schoen look like an [expletive], but when did we become a participation trophy league, right? When did we get, I know we got softer on the field, but now we’re evaluating it from a media standpoint with a soft touch? You deserve to start? You don’t deserve to start. You’re lucky to be here. I’m talking about any player, I’m not talking about Nick, any player.”

To emphasize his point, Barber made it clear, “This is the NFL. Tough decisions like this get made every single day, and to position it as anything other than that’s the art of doing business in the NFL, it’s just false. It’s lying to the public because this happens everywhere.”

McCloud probably doesn’t need the reminder about this being the NFL. Yet, Schoen’s heavy-handed approach to some mid-season roster juggling only underlines the pressure both he and head coach Brian Daboll are under to salvage a tenure that’s unravelled rapidly since 2022’s surprise playoff berth.

Giants Need to Alter Approach to Team Building

It’s no coincidence co-owner and team president John Mara has given Schoen and Daboll a strong warning after letting the pair keep their jobs. The duo were responsible for a 3-14 campaign, one season after a 6-11 finish.

Those records owe a lot to unilateral decisions made by GM and coach. Like Schoen deciding to let two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley test free agency because of misplaced faith in the value of the position and the potential of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Barkley joined NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles and promptly led the league in rushing, while Jones was released back in November.

Daboll also made his own sweeping change leading to a negative outcome. He took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, but the Giants ranked 31st in points and 30th in yards.

Getting the big decisions wrong is how decision-makers lose the faith of players. A disgruntled locker room isn’t conducive to wins on the field, but Schoen’s blunt treatment of McCloud and his representatives is the type of thing that only emerges as an issue in losing years.

As Barber put it, “By the way, did we miss Nick McCloud? I mean, seriously, did we miss him?”

The Giants didn’t miss McCloud because two members of Schoen’s 2025 NFL draft class thrived. Safety Tyler Nubin and slot corner Andru Phillips both appeared in the “2024 Second Team All-Rookie Defense” put together by The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke.

Positive reviews for Nubin and Phillips, along with fellow rookies like prolific wide receiver Malik Nabers and dynamic rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., are why Schoen still has a job.

He would be wise to at least modify his approach if he expects to keep it long enough to build a cohesive, competitive roster.