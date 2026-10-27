Giants Trade Becomes a Necessity After Tyrone Tracy News

Upgrading the running back position is something the New York Giants have been really focused on since John Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the team, despite the fact that they already had several solid players on the roster.

But now, it seems like adding another body to the mix has become more of a necessity than a want, as they’re set to be without Tyrone Tracy for the next month or so.

General manager Joe Schoen revealed at his pre-bye-week press conference on Tuesday that Tracy is going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

“We’re going to put Tyrone Tracy on IR, and we signed Greg Desrosiers from the L.A. Chargers practice squad to the active [roster]. He’s a running back from Memphis; he’s a rookie,” Schoen told gathered reporters.

Giants Need Running Back Depth

With Tracy headed to injured reserve, the New York Giants will be turning to Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary as the main contributors in their backfield; the problem is, the team doesn’t view either player as a bellcow running back.

SNY’s Connor Hughes said as much in a recent question-and-answer.

“Skattebo is a nice complement to a bellcow. The player you bring in for a physical change-of-pace. He is not a No. 1 back. He should not be getting 20-plus carries again. He’s not quick, has little burst, lacks elite athleticism, and runs into contact,” wrote Hughes.

“The Giants will likely try to add to the running back room before the trade deadline. It’s just a matter of if they can do anything – I have my doubts.”

Dating back to the 2026 offseason, the Giants have been in the market for a true RB1. It started before free agency, when there were rumblings that the team was interested in signing reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.

The chance of joining Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs was too good for Walker to pass up.

Then, leading into the 2026 NFL Draft, there also were reports that Big Blue was infatuated with Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love. Of course, he ended up going off the board at No. 3 overall, never giving the Giants a chance to even select the Heisman finalist.

It seems like, sooner rather than later, New York is going to try to find their star running back.

What RBs Could the Giants Trade For?

The NFL’s trade deadline is November 10, giving the New York Giants front office plenty of time to start canvassing the league to see what running backs may be available for the right price.

Of course, the apple of everyone’s eye is Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor. He’s easily a top-five running back in the league, and he’s expected to have many suitors leading up to the deadline.

The Colts even already began their fire sale today, with a trade that sent Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks.

If Indianapolis does end up hanging onto Taylor, other names that could pique the Giants’ interest include James Connor, Tony Pollard, or even Alvin Kamara.

But none of those names share the same star power as Taylor.