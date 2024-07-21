Giants Named Trade Fit for ‘Proven Blue-Chip’ WR

Drafting Malik Nabers will help transform the New York Giants’ wide receivers, but on its own, the move could be a half measure. The Giants could finish the task of completely overhauling their receiver corps by trading for “proven blue-chip player” Brandon Aiyuk.

Big Blue rates as a trade fit for San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro Aiyuk, according to NFL.com Analyst Bucky Brooks. He believes that “Despite having the lowest amount of cap space available of any team on this list ($11.5 million at publishing, per Over The Cap), the Giants would be wise to explore adding a No. 1 receiver to the lineup. Aiyuk would instantly give Big Blue the kind of versatile playmaker the franchise has been missing since Odell Beckham Jr. and his flamboyant game left New York in the 2019 offseason.”

Adding Aiyuk alongside Nabers, the sixth player taken in the 2024 NFL draft, would put defenses in a bind: “With defensive coordinators forced to respect his game and big-play potential by deploying double coverage or single-high looks with the safeties leaning in Aiyuk’s direction, Giants running backs would face more light boxes and the other perimeter pass catchers would get more chances to win against one-on-one coverage.”

Those are strong enough benefits for the Giants to at least consider putting together the right trade package. It would be costly, so general manager Joe Schoen could stay content with letting Nabers develop alongside the other intriguing playmakers the Giants have on the depth chart.

Alternatively, acquiring Aiyuk would finally turn receiver into a position of strength. The deal would also leave struggling quarterback Daniels Jones out of excuses if he still can’t make the grade.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade Would Transform Giants

Aiyuk wanting out of the 49ers, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, ought to put the Giants on alert. They are still receiver-needy, and Aiyuk is the kind of resourceful, roving target capable of transforming a pedestrian passing game.

The Niners’ star is a nuanced route runner who can work underneath and stretch defenses vertically, both over the middle and on the outside. Aiyuk bossed coverage routinely last season with sudden and subtle moves out of his breaks.

One of the best examples occurred when Aiyuk fooled Philadelphia Eagles’ Pro-Bowl cornerback Darius Slay on the perimeter in Week 13, a play highlighted by Nate Tice of The Athletic.

A clever route adjustment helped Aiyuk create a sizeable throwing window for 49ers’ QB1 Brock Purdy. Making himself an easy target like this became a happy habit for Aiyuk.

He struck again three weeks later against the Baltimore Ravens, this time fooling coverage with an inside move before breaking outside, per Akash Anavarathan of Bay Area Sports Digest.

A QB-friendly receiver like Aiyuk is one of the main reasons Purdy went from ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ as the last player drafted in 2022, to a productive starter in the pros. Putting Aiyuk into the mix with Nabers could have an even greater impact on Jones.

Trade Would Answer Daniel Jones Questions

Finding out for sure about Jones will define the tenure of Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. They’ve bet big on Jones in each of the last two offseasons.

First, they paid him a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023. Then the Giants let stud running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency this year.

Schoen and Daboll essentially chose Jones over Barkley, so they need the signal-caller to be the guy. Things haven’t worked out that way yet, but things could change if Aiyuk joined Nabers and slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, a potential breakout playmaker.

Robinson’s presence, along with the possible emergence of second-year deep threat Jalin Hyatt, might mean Jones has all the weapons he needs. That’s more theory than reality, but Aiyuk would give the Giants an established go-to receiver.

Given what they’ve staked on Jones, Aiyuk’s value is worth the Giants parting with some premium draft capital and wrangling the salary cap to make a deal happen.