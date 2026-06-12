Giants Urged to ‘Stop Fooling Around’ & Swing Trade for Patriots WR

It’s obvious the New York Giants are looking for more help at the wide receiver position.

Just last week, they went out and signed three veterans to the team, adding Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios.

Clearly, the Giants are concerned about the current state of their depth, and even more so, the murky status of their star wide receiver, Malik Nabers.

Nabers is still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered early last season, and the latest updates indicate he’s not going to be ready until at least Week 1 of the 2026 season.

If that ends up being the case, the Giants can’t rely on a bunch of journeymen on one-year deals all summer long and should look to make a more meaningful addition at some point this offseason.

Giants Trade Idea Lands Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte

FanSided’s Ryan Heckman pitched a trade idea for the New York Giants, urging them to make a run at New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

The former sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has been rumored to be part of trade talks all offseason.

“(Boutte) has shown flashes and an ability to be a true threat on the outside. At one point during his time at LSU, Boutte was once viewed as a potential Day 2 pick before ultimately sliding and being taken in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2023,” wrote Heckman.

“Now in the final year of his rookie deal, Boutte could have an opportunity to really solidify his value going into his first free agency. In New York, he’d have every opportunity to be one of Dart’s top targets, should the Giants go get him.”

Boutte would be a fine addition to the Giants’ wide receiver room, and almost immediately slide in behind Nabers (when he’s healthy) as New York’s WR2.

Over 34 career games, the former LSU standout has hauled in 78 receptions for 1,1159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Always buried in the depth chart with the Patriots, Boutte could have his first featured role in an offense, and maybe even prove to be a key piece moving forward.

How Kayshon Boutte Could Fit With the Giants

As opposed to some of the older wide receivers the New York Giants have, Boutte is only 24 years old and could have a chance to stick around for the long haul.

Outside of Nabers and recent third-round draft pick Malachi Fields, the Giants don’t have any other wide receivers under contract past the 2026 season.

While Boutte is an impending free agent, his smaller sample size may make him a relatively affordable asset.

Spotrac expects the Patriots’ wideout to land a four-year, $49.5 million contract, putting Boutte around the same Average Annual Value as Darius Slayton.

Maybe New York could find a way to swing a one-for-one swap between Boutte and Slayton.

Both players fit the timeline for each team, with Slayton being an experienced veteran for the playoff hopeful Patriots, and Boutte being a player who could grow with the younger Giants.

Otherwise, a 2027 Day 3 pick may be enough to get the deal done, and it’s certainly something the Giants should look into.