Wink Martindale Makes Bold Deonte Banks Week 1 Prediction for Giants

The rare times Deonte Banks looked like a first-round NFL draft pick occurred when Don ‘Wink’ Martindale was still calling defenses for the New York Giants. So it’s fitting the popular former play-caller has made a bold prediction for how his ex-starting cornerback will impact Week 1’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

During an appearance on the Talkin’ Ball podcast, Martindale told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, “I think the Giants are gonna win 24-21 in a shootout. The first half’s gonna be low scoring, and I think the Giants are gonna come back and win it, probably with a defensive score.”

Martindale ended his optimistic take with the tip, “Tae Banks making a house call.”

Snatching a pick-six to secure a season-opening win over an NFC East rival on Sunday Night Football would continue Banks’ remarkable revival under a new coaching staff. He’s gone from low-effort draft bust who infuriated one high-profile teammate to regaining the starting job at a vital spot.

Few would’ve predicted Banks could improve his standing the way he has, but Martindale has special insight into the player selected 24th overall in 2023. Wink shared inside knowledge about Banks, as well as what he learned coaching alongside new Giants’ boss John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens.

Deonte Banks Has Chance for Redemption vs. Cowboys

Banks’ road to redemption faces a tough start against the Cowboys on September 13. The visitors to MetLife Stadium boast one of the more prolific wide receivers duos in the NFL, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

Containing Lamb has been a problem for Banks. It didn’t help Banks wasn’t always keen on tackling the All-Pro wideout.

The more physical aspects of playing his position have rarely been Banks’ strength. Fortunately, Martindale knows what works with the former Maryland standout.

Wink explained to Leonard how Banks is “one of those cat corner coverage, you know, coverage guys. Hey, I’ll take this cat. You know what I mean? And you just need to build his confidence, but you know, if you play a bunch of quarters with him and say, ‘Hey, if this receiver does that, if this receiver does this, then do that, and then you got to do that. If he does this, no, don’t do that because he did that.’ Then you start slowing him up.”

This is a fascinating distinction that not only explains why Banks played well for Martindale. Banks’ core skills in man coverage suited the blitz-heavy scheme Martindale ran from 2022 to ’24.

Wink’s words also offer a hint about how Harbaugh’s Giants may travel defensively. New coordinator Dennard Wilson appeared set to rely on zone shells on the back end, but Banks’ promotion could mean more one-on-one coverage.

That’s how Harbaugh let Martindale call the defense in Baltimore from 2018-21. Those years gave Martindale a close look at two key ways Harbaugh builds a winning team.

Giants Will Benefit from John Harbaugh’s Favorite Tactics

Harbaugh’s way of doing things is already obvious with the Giants, but he favored two particular tactics to keep the Ravens competitive.

Martindale outlined to Leonard how his old boss would “break up the season, you know, in four game increments, you know, and and talk about how important it is to be plus one, plus two, you know, plus three, you know, all those different things which a lot of guys don’t even look at.”

In addition to focusing his players on bitesize, manageable goals, Harbaugh also emphasized one crucial aspect of the game.

Martindale remembers how Harbaugh preaches “situational football all the time and you know that’s what wins you games in the National Football League, and you know, most of the games are within seven points, you know, going in late to the fourth quarter. It always is. If you know situational football and you can make those right calls and you have your philosophy and you’ve already talked about those calls, what you’re going to do if you’re ahead or if you’re behind or you know all those different things. I’m sure John’s going to have both of his coordinators prepared, all three of his coordinators prepared and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

It sounds like Martindale enjoyed working with Harbaugh more than for ex-Giants head coach Brian Daboll. He and Martindale reportedly clashed more than once, but Wink’s defense was aggressive, exciting and player friendly.

Harbaugh trusting something similar can get Banks back on track and help the Giants spring an upset in Week 1.