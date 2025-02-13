‘Clear Favorite’ Emerges in Sweepstakes for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers won’t be on the New York Jets by the time the 2025 season arrives.

However, betting odds are already out on where he could be playing next year. Erich Richter of the New York Post called the Pittsburgh Steelers the “clear favorite” at +200 odds to land Rodgers, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Jets announced in an official statement that the team was parting ways with the veteran quarterback this offseason.

Jets Will Likely Have to Cut Rodgers Instead of Trading Him

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed on his podcast, “Flight Deck”, that it’s extremely unlikely that the Jets will be able to trade Rodgers.

Instead, they will have to cut him, allowing Rodgers to find his next NFL team on the open market of free agency.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said as much on social media indicating that this will “likely be a post-June 1 release, I’m told, to help manage the cap hit.”

This will likely be a post-June 1 release, I’m told, to help manage the cap hit. https://t.co/76qs033Soa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2025

Rapoport said the Jets won’t officially cut Rodgers “until the league year.” According to the NFL, the new league year opens on Wednesday, March 12 at 4:00 pm.

However according to NFL rules other teams “are able to talk to [Rodgers]” because the Jets announced that they are “terminating a vested veteran”, Rapoport explained.

Another team can’t sign Rodgers or even try him out before he is actually released, but this unique loophole will allow him to speak with other teams as he attempts to find his next location.

Clarity on what’s next for Aaron Rodgers: Per NFL rules, “If a club announces that they are terminating a vested veteran, other clubs are able to talk to him. No tryout or signing is permitted.” Rodgers won’t be officially released until the league year, but talks can happen. https://t.co/m6oigQsK00 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2025

Rodgers to the Steelers Makes a Ton of Sense

“I’ve been saying Pittsburgh for a long time” as a likely landing spot for Rodgers, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“While they wait to find their next long-term answer at the position via the draft, they could do a lot worse than Aaron Rodgers. I think Mike Tomlin could do a good job managing that personality,” Florio added.

Pittsburgh has quarterback problems and Rodgers showed when he was healthy during the season he can still throw around the football at a high level.

Now for what it’s worth, people in and around the Steelers have dismissed the idea.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette bluntly told Rich Eisen back on January 16 that Rodgers won’t be playing for the Steelers next season. “I can tell you it won’t be Aaron Rodgers. They have no interest in doing that,” Dulac said.

There are a lot of social media posts out there talking about the Steelers being a favorite to land Rodgers. Pittsburgh defensive back DeShon Elliott responded to one of those posts on Instagram saying, “Leave his [expletive] at the retirement home.”