Jets QB Dream Crushed After $165 Million Extension

The obvious long-term quarterback solution for the New York Jets has been the 2027 NFL draft. Gang Green has three first-round picks in what should be a loaded class.

However, there are a lot of unknown variables in the draft process. That has led some fans to dream of a possible multiverse that included the Jets landing veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. Contract talks between Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had seemingly gotten ugly, with no resolution in sight.

Then, suddenly, out of nowhere, a resolution was reached days before the start of the 2026 season. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared that Mayfield and the Bucs reached agreement on a three-year, $165 million contract extension.

Compensation update: it’s a three-year, $165 million extension. https://t.co/1L97osLkYL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2026

This new deal marries Mayfield to the Bucs through the 2029 season, per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

Oh What Could Have Been

ESPN’s Rich Cimini responded to the Mayfield news, “For Jets fans imagining Baker in green and white in 2027.”

For Jets fans imagining Baker in green and white in 2027 … https://t.co/YpydkBKcVh— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 8, 2026

“I wanted him so bad in that draft. Everyone thought Browns would take Darnold. Day of the draft it leaked that Dorsey wanted Baker. It was a sad, sad day for me. Wanted him that offseason when we lit picks on fire for Rodgers. Would love it if we could get him next offseason,” a Jets fan posted on X.

“He’d be a great fit. Such an alpha and wouldn’t get scared off by the NY media,” the fan added.

“Yes. He’s the [expletive] kicker we need at the qb position,” another social media enthusiast said.

Jets Should Be Seeking Optionality

Did the Jets potentially dodge a bullet? Maybe.

Mayfield just got a deal that pays him $55 million per year. That ties him as the second-highest-paid quarterback in football with five other players (per Over The Cap):

That is an elite group of players. Does Mayfield belong in that group?

“I think that would be a mistake for the Jets to do that; that is my own personal feeling. I know Jets fans want him, I don’t think they would do something like that, I mean, he wants $50 million a year, he’s not a $50 million a year quarterback,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared on the “Jets Collective” podcast in August.

If the Jets had signed Mayfield in free agency next year, would that have been a mistake? Maybe, but it’s all about options.

The more options the Jets have at QB, the more likely they are to solve their woes. They owe it to themselves to explore every possible avenue: free agency, trade, and the upcoming draft.

Now the Mayfield door has been closed shut after a lucrative contract extension. The journey to find the next QB of the future continues for the Jets.

For now, Geno Smith is the starter in 2026, and rookie Cade Klubnik will serve as the QB2. The only other quarterback on the roster is Bailey Zappe on the practice squad.