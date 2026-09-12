Jets Get Huge Boost After Titans Injury Slip Up

The New York Jets’ chances of beating the Tennessee Titans just increased dramatically.

On Friday, September 11, the Titans had two injuries to share on the final report:

Keldric Faulk (shoulder) didn’t receive an injury designation for the game

Cedric Gray (concussion) was officially ruled out for the game after missing practice all week

Gray, 23, is one of the key defenders on the Titans’ roster. Tennessee analyst Drew Beatty told me that this was a “catastrophic” injury for the team ahead of the season opener.

Jets Could Take Full Advantage

“It should give New York a major advantage in the run game. Gray was the NFL’s fourth-leading tackler in 2025, recording 164 total tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he was also the league’s second-best run defender, recording a grade of 92.7. Expect a heavy dose of Breece Hall behind the Jets’ staunch offensive line,” Charlie Baduini wrote.

“Gray is one of the few pieces from Tennessee’s previous coaching regime that was crucial to carry over. Entering his third year as a Titan coming off a massive, 164-tackle season (with a sack to boot), Gray’s presence will be tantamount to Tennessee’s success moving forward,” Lane Mills of Sports Illustrated said.

“The Titans will suffer without him in Week 1 to some extent, no doubt, and fans are glad that their guy is okay. As for where the Titans plan to go from here, some combination of rookie help and a game-day elevation for practice squad LB Mohamoud Diabate will have to do the trick,” he explained.

The Jets want to ground-and-pound. That’ll create a floor for the offense. Also, that’ll alleviate pressure off veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Instead of having to put the team on his back and try to play hero ball, he should have play action opportunities.

The Jets will have to take advantage of either the inexperienced replacement at linebacker or one of the veterans past their prime.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Johnson and his family are no longer able to travel to Nashville for this Sunday’s game. Knowing how much he and his family desire to be in person at Nissan Stadium for his induction into the Titans Ring of Honor, we will postpone the official induction ceremony and look forward to celebrating the moment with them at a future date,” the Titans shared in a press release.

“Sunday’s halftime ceremony will remain dedicated to celebrating Chris’ incredible on-field achievements and legacy with our team. Our thoughts, along with those of Titans fans everywhere, continue to be with Chris and his wife, Brittany,” they shared.

Johnson, 40, entered the league as the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Titans. Johnson joined the Jets during free agency in 2014. Then he spent the final three years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson is one of only nine running backs to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season in NFL history.