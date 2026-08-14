Jets Reach ‘Injury Settlement’ With 25-Year-Old Pass Rusher, Cut Ties

It’s officially goodbye.

The New York Jets announced on social media that they have reached an “injury settlement” with pass rusher Eric Watts.

Watts was originally waived with an injury designation on Wednesday, August 5. If he were claimed on waivers, Watts would have been automatically added to another team’s 90-man roster. However, if he went unclaimed, which he did, he reverted to the Jets’ injured reserve.

That would have meant that Watts would have been ruled out for the 2026 season, but he would have continued to get paid by the Jets. If the two sides were able to reach an injury settlement, that would open the door for Watts to sign with a new NFL team and continue his football journey in 2026. That is exactly what transpired.

Watts, 25, spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Jets. He originally joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of UConn in 2024.

Jets Punt on a Family Reunion

Former Detroit Lions first-rounder Terrion Arnold has found a new NFL home.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on X that Arnold “plans to sign with the Seattle Seahawks. Arnold also had visited the [Houston] Texans, [New Orleans] Saints, and [the New York] Giants.”

Arnold was cut by the Lions this offseason. Within 24 hours of that release, the Jets were one of four teams that expressed interest immediately in the talented defensive back.

However, it appeared that interest was simply “due diligence.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared this week that whatever interest the team had in Arnold had “cooled.” Now Arnold is continuing his football career elsewhere.

Praise Heaped on Jets Rookie

ESPN’s Rich Cimini was tasked with naming the Jets’ “top performer” in training camp so far. He chose Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey.

“Let’s go with a rookie — edge rusher David Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick. Those who criticized the Jets for drafting Bailey over LB Arvell Reese have been quiet lately. As a pass rusher, Bailey has been dominant at times, demonstrating elite first-step quickness. In joint practices with the Bucs, he caused a lot of problems for veteran RT Luke Goedeke, a $22 million-a-year player. Bailey still has to answer questions as a run defender — he must clean up some technique stuff — but his speed off the edge will make him a fun watch in 2026,” Cimini wrote.

“He looks like he’s everything that was advertised — and more,” MLB Demario Davis said via Cimini.

Training Camp Observation

I got the chance to attend the Tuesday, August 11 joint practice between the Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the clear standouts was former Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert. He was incredibly active and was a security blanket for whoever was in at quarterback for the Jets.

He isn’t a player that appears in many headlines, but he is a piece of the offensive puzzle. Ruckert serves as a blocker, a receiver, and can occasionally fill in as a substitute at fullback.

Ruckert’s emergence is even more important considering the absence of Kenyon Sadiq as he recovers from hernia surgery.