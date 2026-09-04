Jets Named ‘Potential Suitor’ for Cowboys QB With ‘Physical Tools’

The New York Jets could make a run at Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the Jets as a “potential suitor” for the talented passer.

“A talented but unpolished quarterback out of Tennessee, Milton served as Dallas’ backup last season, impressed during the 2026 preseason, and should draw interest as a developmental player,” Knox wrote.

The Cowboys waived Milton this week; he cleared waivers and was eventually brought back on the practice squad. If a team wants him, they could simply sign him off Dallas’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. Practice squad protections no longer exist in the NFL.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer would like to have a young QB they’re developing on the roster, but he adds: ‘We’ve made it very clear, when you’re pursuing championships and you want to win now, we’re trying to build the best team possible. We felt like carrying two quarterbacks was the best way for us to strengthen our roster,'” via Jon Machota on X.

Insider Urges the Team to Make a Play

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY believes the Jets should go out and add Milton to the roster.

“Joe Milton is the one who intrigues me the most. I don’t need Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, bro. You don’t need that. I would say go out there and get Joe Milton. There’s legitimate talent there, there’s physical tools there, there’s things to try and develop him. You get him with a guy who has developed quarterbacks before in Frank Reich; see if he can’t connect or mesh or things like that. So I am more of a fan of that,” Hughes explained on “Jets Final Drive.”

Milton is listed at 6-foot-5 and weighs 236 pounds. The talented quarterback was the No. 193 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic praised Milton for his unique talent in the 2024 version of “The Beast” ahead of that draft class:

“A one-year starter at Tennessee, Milton waited his turn to be the triggerman in head coach Josh Heupel’s offense, which is an offsp ring of Art Briles’ system (spacing and fast tempo to put defenses in conflict). After not being able to secure the starting job at Michigan or during his first two seasons in Knoxville, he finally got his chance as a super senior and looked like a talented, yet inexperienced and inconsistent passer,” Brugler wrote.

“A strong, mobile athlete, Milton has an absolute hose for an arm (in the mix for the strongest I have ever evaluated) and will make throws every game that gives evaluators hope. However, the lack of consistency with his decision-making and ball placement remains a pinnacle concern. Overall, Milton has the physical tools that scream first round pick, but his passing instincts and ability to read the field are undeveloped. He is a project quarterback prospect,and some teams believe he will eventually transition to tight end in the NFL (similar path as Logan Thomas),” Brugler added.

Jets Are Exploring the Quarterback Waters

In the wise words of the late Dennis Green, “Now if you want to crown them, then crown their [expletive]!” It appeared that Jets head coach Aaron Glenn did exactly that.

After the final 53-man roster cuts, Glenn announced rookie Cade Klubnik would serve as the QB2 behind Geno Smith. However, the team has been kicking the tires on some other options.

On Thursday, September 3, the Jets worked out reigning UFL MVP Jake Plummer and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. Perhaps the team is changing its tune on the QB situation heading into 2026. If they are, Milton is an option they should explore.