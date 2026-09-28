Packers Sign Ex-Jets First-Round Draft Bust Amid Rash of Injuries

The Green Bay Packers are signing former New York Jets first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, shortly after working him out on Monday morning.

Update: Becton is signing with the Packers, per source https://t.co/neLv5YZZtX — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 28, 2026

“Former top-10 pick is now healthy and gets a look in Green Bay, which needs reinforcements along the line,” wrote Fowler in a post on X.

Becton, an offensive tackle turned guard, was the Jets’ 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It was then-general manager Joe Douglas’ first draft pick as lead decision-maker for the Jets.

The Louisville product’s tenure with the Jets was a strenuous one, and he never quite figured things out in New York.

He now joins the Packers, who have been dealing with some gut-wrenching injuries, particularly to the interior of their offensive line.

Mekhi Becton’s Jets Tenure

Becton’s rookie season with the New York Jets provided immense promise that he could wind up becoming the team’s franchise left tackle. Unfortunately, that would be the peak of his time with the Jets.

He would play in 14 games and earn the moniker “Highway 77” from NFL analyst Brian Baldinger for his road-grating in the run game.

After that rookie season, things would start to go downhill. In 2021, Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 that would cost him his entire season.

The following season, in 2022, Becton would suffer another knee injury, this time in training camp. Essentially, Becton ended up missing virtually two entire seasons back-to-back.

When he made his return in 2023, the Jets had replaced Becton at left tackle with long-time Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler Duane Brown. Becton wasn’t very happy about his move to the right side of the offensive line.

Then-head coach Robert Saleh famously told Becton to “go earn” the left tackle spot, and he never managed to do that.

Becton’s Jets career would end unceremoniously after the 2023 season, with only 30 career games under his belt and an underwhelming career as a first-round draft bust.

To think, All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs went only one pick later to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thanks, Joe Douglas.

Mekhi Becton’s Post-Jets Career

After leaving the New York Jets, Becton would have a bit of a resurgence with the Philadelphia Eagles. Legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland had the bright idea to move the long-time tackle to guard, and he flourished in Philadelphia.

Becton would go on to win a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024, helping run block for Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley en route to his 2,000-yard season.

It earned Becton a pretty big payday with the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the 2025 season, inking a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency. It’s safe to say Becton did not live up to that contract.

In 15 games with the Chargers, Becton was Pro Football Focus’s 79th-best guard, earning a grade of 35.7.

His pass-blocking grade of 45.1 ranked 72nd among 81 guards, and his run-blocking grade was 34.3. He allowed 37 pressures and three sacks.

The Packers are likely hoping they can squeeze just about anything out of Becton at this point, considering they are incredibly thin on the interior.