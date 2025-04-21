Pro Bowl OL Signs Blockbuster $68 Million Contract Extension With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles had the NFL’s best offensive line in 2024. In terms of where the other 31 teams are in relation to that, it wasn’t even really close.

It’s a domination that will only continue to perpetuate itself with moves like the Eagles pulled off on April 21, when they signed 25-year-old Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to a 4-year, $68 million contract extension with $39.4 million guaranteed.

“Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and the Eagles reached agreement today on a four-year, $68 million extension that includes $39.4 million guaranteed that contractually ties him to Philadelphia through the 2029 season,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

The deal makes Jurgens the second highest paid center in NFL history behind just Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, a 2-time Super Bowl champion and 2-time NFL All-Pro who signed a 4-year, $72 million contract extension with $50 million in guaranteed money in August 2024.

“Gettin’ Jurgy With It,” the Eagles wrote on their official X account. “We’ve agreed to terms with Cam Jurgens on a four-year contract extension through 2029.”

Jurgens was entering the final season of the 4-year, $6.86 million rookie contract he signed in 2022.

Eagles Urged to Make Jurgens Priority Following Super Bowl

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine was one of many who thought the Eagles needed to make Jurgens’ new contract a priority following their second Super Bowl win in the last 8 years.

“A commitment to building an elite offensive line is at the core of Howie Roseman’s blueprint for the Eagles,” Ballentine wrote. ” … (Jurgens) was drafted as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce at center. He earned Pro Bowl honors in his first year at the pivot, and the Eagles have shown their ability to spot and develop talent on the offensive line. It’s a no-brainer to get Jurgens on a long-term deal now before he gets more expensive.”

Three of the 5 starters on the Eagles offensive line were already signed to massive contracts that pay them around $20 million per year; left tackle Jordan Mailata (3 years, $66 million), left guard Landon Dickerson (4 years, $84 million) and right tackle Lane Johnson (4 years, $80.7 million).

Jurgens Was Kelce’s Hand Picked Replacement

As 6-time NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce mulled retirement following the 2021 season, the Eagles enlisted his help to find his replacement. They settled on Jurgens with their second round pick (No. 51 overall) in the 2022 NFL draft after an All-Big Ten career at Nebraska.

“I knew we were taking him,” Kelce said after Jurgens was drafted. “So, this is my favorite player in the draft. I’m not just saying that because we picked him. The Eagles have been using me to evaluate some of the centers coming out, and of all the guys that I’ve looked at for the past two to three years, out of all the guys that compare the most to myself, this guy is him.”

Jurgens played all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, along with a Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. He started 11 games at guard in 2023 before taking over at center when Kelce retired following the season.