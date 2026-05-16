Eagles Prediction Sees Hated Rival ‘Pitchfork’ Head Coach Nick Sirianni

For a team that has had 1 winning season in the last 9 years, the New York Giants and their fans are talking and thinking big.

Maybe it’s new head coach John Harbaugh that’s got them gassed up. Maybe it’s all these 1st round picks piling up. Maybe it’s the sky-high potential of 2nd-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Whatever it is, we’re here for it. And it’s giving us gold like what we got from “The Giants Collective: A Show About the New York Giants” on May 15, with a wild prediction that sees Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni fired after a Week 18 road loss to the Giants.

“The (Week 18 game) game gets Nick Sirianni fired,” TGC’s BadDog Sports (not his real name) said. “That’s my hot take … I think the Giants win this game, I think it puts us at 10-7, I think that gets us a wildcard … This game could knock the Eagles out of playoff contention … and I don’t even think Eagles fans really like Nick Sirianni … I really do (think Sirianni would be fired), at least I’m hoping, I’m hopeful, it’s (expletive) May … We put the pitchfork in his ass & God would that be the sweetest (expletive) ever.”

There are really no rivalries like in the NFC East Division, are there?

Nick Sirianni Oversees Wild Success, Wild Drama

In 5 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach since being hired in 2021, Sirianni has made the playoffs each year and played in 2 Super Bowls, winning it all after the 2024 season and coming just 1 or 2 plays away from winning it all following the 2022 season.

In normal circumstances, that would be about as secure a job as an NFL head coach would have, but having Sirianni as head coach has been anything but normal.

Over those 5 seasons, Sirianni has overseen a Peyton Place-esque roster with all of the great twists and turns of any soap opera, and more often than not, the 44-year-old Jamestown, New York, native has been at the center of it.

‘Big Dom’ Serves as Cooler for Nick Sirianni

In recent years, famed Eagles security chief “Big Dom” DiSandro has seemed to serve as more of a personal security guard for Sirianni than anything else. That’s because each year, Sirianni only seems to become more volatile and unpredictable.

In December 2024, Big Dom was the 1 who stepped in and separated Sirianni from Washington Commanders tight end and former Eagles star Zach Ertz during a confrontation following a regular-season game.

In 2025, Fox Sports aired a video of Sirianni being separated from a group of game officials by Big Dom at halftime of a Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the final game of last season, a 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round, it was Big Dom who stepped in between Sirianni and NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown during a heated sideline confrontation right before halftime.

Let’s also not forget the 1 time Sirianni actually turned on his own fans — after a 20-16 home win over the Cleveland Browns — which was at least followed promptly by a sort-of apology from the head coach.